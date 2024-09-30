|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 May 2024
|12 Jun 2024
|Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 12, 2024 Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Amendment to AOA/MOA of the company. Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 12/06/2024) Solex Energy Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 12, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 13/06/2024)
Solex intends to raise new stock this fiscal year following its listing on the NSE main board, which will be used to support its Rs 1500-crore development plan.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.