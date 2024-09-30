iifl-logo-icon 1
Solex Energy Ltd EGM

1,310.2
(-2.95%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Solex Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 May 202412 Jun 2024
Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 12, 2024 Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Amendment to AOA/MOA of the company. Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 12/06/2024) Solex Energy Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 12, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 13/06/2024)

30 Sep 2024|03:15 PM

Solex intends to raise new stock this fiscal year following its listing on the NSE main board, which will be used to support its Rs 1500-crore development plan.

