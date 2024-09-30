Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 12, 2024 Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Amendment to AOA/MOA of the company. Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 12/06/2024) Solex Energy Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 12, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 13/06/2024)