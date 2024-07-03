iifl-logo-icon 1
TD Power Systems Ltd Share Price

434.35
(-3.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open462
  • Day's High463
  • 52 Wk High482.85
  • Prev. Close450.1
  • Day's Low431.55
  • 52 Wk Low 256.95
  • Turnover (lac)3,044.38
  • P/E51.64
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value49.54
  • EPS8.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,783.84
  • Div. Yield0.24
No Records Found

TD Power Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

462

Prev. Close

450.1

Turnover(Lac.)

3,044.38

Day's High

463

Day's Low

431.55

52 Week's High

482.85

52 Week's Low

256.95

Book Value

49.54

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,783.84

P/E

51.64

EPS

8.72

Divi. Yield

0.24

TD Power Systems Ltd Corporate Action

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

Record Date: 11 Nov, 2024

TD Power Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TD Power Shares Jump on ₹300 Crore Traction Motor Deal

TD Power Shares Jump on ₹300 Crore Traction Motor Deal

21 Oct 2024|05:47 PM

This contract involves the supply of traction motors to the European market, with an initial order worth ₹18 Crore, scheduled for delivery in April 2025.

TD Power Systems zooms ~6% on bagging ₹142 Crore order

TD Power Systems zooms ~6% on bagging ₹142 Crore order

15 Oct 2024|02:25 PM

The business stated that the recent orders represent an increase in demand for its gas engine segment, which is used in grid stabilisation units.

TD Power Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.42%

Foreign: 6.42%

Indian: 27.83%

Non-Promoter- 45.87%

Institutions: 45.87%

Non-Institutions: 19.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TD Power Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.23

30.94

28.46

25.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

669.88

562.95

494.19

448.95

Net Worth

701.11

593.89

522.65

474.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

499.41

478.94

432.43

369.46

yoy growth (%)

4.27

10.75

17.04

-18.86

Raw materials

-344.27

-338.83

-310.67

-247.98

As % of sales

68.93

70.74

71.84

67.12

Employee costs

-73.08

-67.23

-65.25

-58.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

23.51

16.42

-5.02

1.12

Depreciation

-20.96

-21.99

-27.05

-27.72

Tax paid

-6.03

-2.14

-4.72

-0.71

Working capital

14.29

50.57

71.15

-67.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.27

10.75

17.04

-18.86

Op profit growth

26.23

134.54

-18.15

-51.89

EBIT growth

27.88

1,270.61

-69.2

-76.16

Net profit growth

6.31

32.64

2,986.65

-97.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,000.52

872.3

797.42

593.58

514.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,000.52

872.3

797.42

593.58

514.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.21

21.1

24.29

16.5

27.24

TD Power Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TD Power Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nikhil Kumar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mohib N Khericha

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Prathibha Sastry

Non Executive Director

S. Prabhamani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bharat Rajwani

Independent Director

Rahul Matthan

Independent Director

Karl Olof Alexander Olsson

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TD Power Systems Ltd

Summary

TD Power Systems Limited was incorporated on April 16, 1999 as a Private Limited Company with the name TD Power Systems Private Limited, which subsequently was changed to TD Power Systems Limited on February 4, 2011 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. The Company is engaged in manufacturing AC Generators and Electric Motors for various applications. The Company has a diverse product range which includes, steam turbine generators, horizontal hydro generators, vertical hydro generators, diesel engine generators, wind turbine generators, gas engine generators, gas turbine generators, high voltage motors and generators for Geo Thermal and Solar thermal applications. The company one subsidiary company namely, DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd, which is engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction, executing Boiler-Turbine Generator island projects and the balance of plant portion for steam turbine power plants with output capacity from 52 MW up to 150 MW. The companys customer base primarily comprises companies operating in the industrial sector and includes cement, steel, paper, chemical, metals, sugar co-generation, bio-mass power plants, hydro-electric power plants and Independent Power Plants companies. Some of their customers include Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd, Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd, Shree Cements Limited and Vasavadatta Cements.The companys manufacturing facilities are loc
Company FAQs

What is the TD Power Systems Ltd share price today?

The TD Power Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹434.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of TD Power Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TD Power Systems Ltd is ₹6783.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TD Power Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TD Power Systems Ltd is 51.64 and 9.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TD Power Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TD Power Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TD Power Systems Ltd is ₹256.95 and ₹482.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TD Power Systems Ltd?

TD Power Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.84%, 3 Years at 73.10%, 1 Year at 68.17%, 6 Month at 16.85%, 3 Month at 12.81% and 1 Month at 2.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TD Power Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TD Power Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.27 %
Institutions - 45.88 %
Public - 19.86 %

