Summary

TD Power Systems Limited was incorporated on April 16, 1999 as a Private Limited Company with the name TD Power Systems Private Limited, which subsequently was changed to TD Power Systems Limited on February 4, 2011 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. The Company is engaged in manufacturing AC Generators and Electric Motors for various applications. The Company has a diverse product range which includes, steam turbine generators, horizontal hydro generators, vertical hydro generators, diesel engine generators, wind turbine generators, gas engine generators, gas turbine generators, high voltage motors and generators for Geo Thermal and Solar thermal applications. The company one subsidiary company namely, DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd, which is engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction, executing Boiler-Turbine Generator island projects and the balance of plant portion for steam turbine power plants with output capacity from 52 MW up to 150 MW. The companys customer base primarily comprises companies operating in the industrial sector and includes cement, steel, paper, chemical, metals, sugar co-generation, bio-mass power plants, hydro-electric power plants and Independent Power Plants companies. Some of their customers include Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd, Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd, Shree Cements Limited and Vasavadatta Cements.The companys manufacturing facilities are loc

