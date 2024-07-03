Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹462
Prev. Close₹450.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,044.38
Day's High₹463
Day's Low₹431.55
52 Week's High₹482.85
52 Week's Low₹256.95
Book Value₹49.54
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,783.84
P/E51.64
EPS8.72
Divi. Yield0.24
This contract involves the supply of traction motors to the European market, with an initial order worth ₹18 Crore, scheduled for delivery in April 2025.Read More
The business stated that the recent orders represent an increase in demand for its gas engine segment, which is used in grid stabilisation units.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.23
30.94
28.46
25.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
669.88
562.95
494.19
448.95
Net Worth
701.11
593.89
522.65
474.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
499.41
478.94
432.43
369.46
yoy growth (%)
4.27
10.75
17.04
-18.86
Raw materials
-344.27
-338.83
-310.67
-247.98
As % of sales
68.93
70.74
71.84
67.12
Employee costs
-73.08
-67.23
-65.25
-58.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
23.51
16.42
-5.02
1.12
Depreciation
-20.96
-21.99
-27.05
-27.72
Tax paid
-6.03
-2.14
-4.72
-0.71
Working capital
14.29
50.57
71.15
-67.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.27
10.75
17.04
-18.86
Op profit growth
26.23
134.54
-18.15
-51.89
EBIT growth
27.88
1,270.61
-69.2
-76.16
Net profit growth
6.31
32.64
2,986.65
-97.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,000.52
872.3
797.42
593.58
514.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,000.52
872.3
797.42
593.58
514.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.21
21.1
24.29
16.5
27.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nikhil Kumar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mohib N Khericha
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Prathibha Sastry
Non Executive Director
S. Prabhamani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bharat Rajwani
Independent Director
Rahul Matthan
Independent Director
Karl Olof Alexander Olsson
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
TD Power Systems Limited was incorporated on April 16, 1999 as a Private Limited Company with the name TD Power Systems Private Limited, which subsequently was changed to TD Power Systems Limited on February 4, 2011 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. The Company is engaged in manufacturing AC Generators and Electric Motors for various applications. The Company has a diverse product range which includes, steam turbine generators, horizontal hydro generators, vertical hydro generators, diesel engine generators, wind turbine generators, gas engine generators, gas turbine generators, high voltage motors and generators for Geo Thermal and Solar thermal applications. The company one subsidiary company namely, DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd, which is engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction, executing Boiler-Turbine Generator island projects and the balance of plant portion for steam turbine power plants with output capacity from 52 MW up to 150 MW. The companys customer base primarily comprises companies operating in the industrial sector and includes cement, steel, paper, chemical, metals, sugar co-generation, bio-mass power plants, hydro-electric power plants and Independent Power Plants companies. Some of their customers include Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd, Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd, Shree Cements Limited and Vasavadatta Cements.The companys manufacturing facilities are loc
The TD Power Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹434.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TD Power Systems Ltd is ₹6783.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TD Power Systems Ltd is 51.64 and 9.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TD Power Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TD Power Systems Ltd is ₹256.95 and ₹482.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TD Power Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.84%, 3 Years at 73.10%, 1 Year at 68.17%, 6 Month at 16.85%, 3 Month at 12.81% and 1 Month at 2.88%.
