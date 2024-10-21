Recommended a final dividend of Rs.0.60/-(sixty paise) per Equity Share of face value of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM. Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of 25th Annual General Meeting and Payment of Final Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)