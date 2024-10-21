|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 Oct 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|0.6
|30
|Interim
|Outcome of the Board Meeting Declared the interim dividend of ?0.60 per equity share of ? 2/- each to equity shareholders of the company for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The payment of the interim dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|0.6
|30
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of Rs.0.60/-(sixty paise) per Equity Share of face value of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM. Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of 25th Annual General Meeting and Payment of Final Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)
This contract involves the supply of traction motors to the European market, with an initial order worth ₹18 Crore, scheduled for delivery in April 2025.Read More
The business stated that the recent orders represent an increase in demand for its gas engine segment, which is used in grid stabilisation units.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.