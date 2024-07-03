TD Power Systems Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
580.23
506.5
494.02
455.12
417.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
580.23
506.5
494.02
455.12
417.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.27
9.86
6.34
8.19
12.91
Total Income
589.5
516.36
500.37
463.31
430.08
Total Expenditure
476.21
424.94
408.18
378.36
363.72
PBIDT
113.29
91.42
92.18
84.96
66.36
Interest
2.19
0.21
0.1
0.01
1.05
PBDT
111.09
91.2
92.09
84.94
65.31
Depreciation
9.34
10.73
10.36
10.22
10.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
27.06
25.31
21.28
25.19
12.37
Deferred Tax
-1.92
-3.75
1.02
-5.88
1.06
Reported Profit After Tax
76.62
58.92
59.43
55.42
41.39
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
76.62
58.92
59.43
55.42
41.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
1.34
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
76.62
58.92
59.43
54.08
41.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.9
3.78
3.81
3.55
2.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
30
0
25
0
0
Equity
31.24
31.23
31.23
31.21
31.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.52
18.04
18.65
18.66
15.9
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
13.2
11.63
12.02
12.17
9.92
This contract involves the supply of traction motors to the European market, with an initial order worth ₹18 Crore, scheduled for delivery in April 2025.Read More
The business stated that the recent orders represent an increase in demand for its gas engine segment, which is used in grid stabilisation units.Read More
