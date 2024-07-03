iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TD Power Systems Ltd Half Yearly Results

431.75
(-2.63%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

580.23

506.5

494.02

455.12

417.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

580.23

506.5

494.02

455.12

417.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.27

9.86

6.34

8.19

12.91

Total Income

589.5

516.36

500.37

463.31

430.08

Total Expenditure

476.21

424.94

408.18

378.36

363.72

PBIDT

113.29

91.42

92.18

84.96

66.36

Interest

2.19

0.21

0.1

0.01

1.05

PBDT

111.09

91.2

92.09

84.94

65.31

Depreciation

9.34

10.73

10.36

10.22

10.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

27.06

25.31

21.28

25.19

12.37

Deferred Tax

-1.92

-3.75

1.02

-5.88

1.06

Reported Profit After Tax

76.62

58.92

59.43

55.42

41.39

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

76.62

58.92

59.43

55.42

41.39

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

1.34

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

76.62

58.92

59.43

54.08

41.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.9

3.78

3.81

3.55

2.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

30

0

25

0

0

Equity

31.24

31.23

31.23

31.21

31.21

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.52

18.04

18.65

18.66

15.9

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

13.2

11.63

12.02

12.17

9.92

TD Power Systems: Related NEWS

TD Power Shares Jump on ₹300 Crore Traction Motor Deal

TD Power Shares Jump on ₹300 Crore Traction Motor Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Oct 2024|05:47 PM

This contract involves the supply of traction motors to the European market, with an initial order worth ₹18 Crore, scheduled for delivery in April 2025.

Read More
TD Power Systems zooms ~6% on bagging ₹142 Crore order

TD Power Systems zooms ~6% on bagging ₹142 Crore order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|02:25 PM

The business stated that the recent orders represent an increase in demand for its gas engine segment, which is used in grid stabilisation units.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TD Power Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.