TD Power Bags Major Traction Motor Component Deal Worth ₹67 Crore

TD Power Systems has won an export order around ₹67 crore, from an unnamed multinational client. The contract revolves around traction motor components, and it’s a long-term play. Shipments are set to roll out from January 2026 and will continue through to the end of 2027.

While the company didn’t disclose the buyer, it emphasized that there’s no promoter or group firm linked to the deal, ruling out any related-party angles. These are high-precision parts, and landing such a deal points to the firm’s credibility in meeting international standards.

On the financial front, TD Power had a strong close to the year.

Its quarterly net profit jumped to ₹53 crore that’s nearly 83% higher than where it stood last year.

Revenue rose too, up by over ₹84 crore year-on-year, touching ₹348 crore this quarter.

EBITDA came in at ₹65.3 crore, up from ₹41.8 crore a year ago, a growth of over 56%.

The EBITDA margin moved from 15.8% to 18.8%, suggesting better cost handling or stronger pricing power.

Overall, with a fresh international order in hand and improved quarterly performance, the company seems to be on firmer ground heading into the new fiscal. In the National Stock Exchange, TD Power Systems closed at ₹513.10 which is a 0.33% dip on June 20, 2025. TD Power Systems shares have gained 44% in the last year, 14.92% in the year-to-date, and 6.02% in the last month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com