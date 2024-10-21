Newspaper Advertisement relating to ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of 25th Annual General Meeting and Payment of Final Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024) AGM PROCEEDINGS (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Shareholder Meeting/ Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report & Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)