TD Power Systems Ltd Summary

TD Power Systems Limited was incorporated on April 16, 1999 as a Private Limited Company with the name TD Power Systems Private Limited, which subsequently was changed to TD Power Systems Limited on February 4, 2011 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. The Company is engaged in manufacturing AC Generators and Electric Motors for various applications. The Company has a diverse product range which includes, steam turbine generators, horizontal hydro generators, vertical hydro generators, diesel engine generators, wind turbine generators, gas engine generators, gas turbine generators, high voltage motors and generators for Geo Thermal and Solar thermal applications. The company one subsidiary company namely, DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd, which is engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction, executing Boiler-Turbine Generator island projects and the balance of plant portion for steam turbine power plants with output capacity from 52 MW up to 150 MW. The companys customer base primarily comprises companies operating in the industrial sector and includes cement, steel, paper, chemical, metals, sugar co-generation, bio-mass power plants, hydro-electric power plants and Independent Power Plants companies. Some of their customers include Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd, Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd, Shree Cements Limited and Vasavadatta Cements.The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Dabaspet, Industrial Area on the outskirts of Bangalore. The manufacturing facilities are equipped with advanced machinery and equipment and are ISO 9001:2008 compliant. They have one branch office in Japan. On February 6, 2001, the company entered into technical assistance, license and transfer agreement with Toyo Denki. They commenced business providing TG project solutions.In August 2001, the company forayed into manufacturing of generators up to 30 MW under a license from Toyo Denki Seizo K.K., a leading manufacturer of power and electric equipments located in Japan. In July 2002, they dispatched the first 34MW AC Generator to Thailand and in August 2007, they supplied the first 8MW AC Generator to Siemens Ltd, Baroda.In April 6, 2007, as part of the projects business, the company successfully commissioned their biggest project for 32MW. In July 2007, the company granted a limited license to General Electric Company, USA to manufacture generators using the companys design for the Brazilian market, and if on a co-manufacturing basis, to other countries in Central and South America.In July 23, 2007, the company entered Production Technology Transfer Agreement with Sicme Motori SrL. In November 25, 2007, they executed the first overseas project in Uganda by commissioning a 16.5 MW steam turbine plant. In September 4, 2008, the company entered purchase framework agreement and license agreement with Siemens AG. In September 22, 2008, the company subscribed 350,000 equity shares of DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd, pursuant to which DF Power became a subsidiary company.In May 12, 2009, the company entered Product Development Cooperation and Manufacturing Agreement with Voith Hydro Holding GmbH & Co.KG for jointly developing electric generators. In March 31, 2010, they entered Manufacturing Agreement with Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electrical Industrial Systems Corporation.During the year 2010-11, the Company completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 8,867,187 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each through Book Building process. The Issue was priced at Rs. 256/- per Share and raised Capital aggregating to Rs.22700 lakhs. The Companys shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on September 8, 2011.During FY 2013-14, the Companys new facility (Unit 2 Shop 3) located at Dabaspet, Bangalore for the production of large Generators was commissioned on April 25, 2014.Company supplied 4 Units of 5.6MW, 167rpm Vertical Hydro Generators to a leading power producer in Turkey, which commissioned in March, 2022.