Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

T D POWER SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30 2024 and a proposal to declare the Interim Dividend if any for the FY-2024-25 Outcome of the Board Meeting Declared the interim dividend of ?0.60 per equity share of ? 2/- each to equity shareholders of the company for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The payment of the interim dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

T D POWER SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024, AND OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 7 May 2024

T D POWER SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider & Approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and Recommendation of Dividend if any Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

