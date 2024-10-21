|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|T D POWER SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30 2024 and a proposal to declare the Interim Dividend if any for the FY-2024-25 Outcome of the Board Meeting Declared the interim dividend of ?0.60 per equity share of ? 2/- each to equity shareholders of the company for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The payment of the interim dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|T D POWER SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024, AND OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|T D POWER SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider & Approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and Recommendation of Dividend if any Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|T D POWER SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING - UN AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31 2023 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Disclosure under Regulation 30-Appointment of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)
This contract involves the supply of traction motors to the European market, with an initial order worth ₹18 Crore, scheduled for delivery in April 2025.Read More
The business stated that the recent orders represent an increase in demand for its gas engine segment, which is used in grid stabilisation units.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.