iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TD Power Systems Ltd Board Meeting

404.95
(1.94%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:34:58 PM

TD Power Systems CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
T D POWER SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30 2024 and a proposal to declare the Interim Dividend if any for the FY-2024-25 Outcome of the Board Meeting Declared the interim dividend of ?0.60 per equity share of ? 2/- each to equity shareholders of the company for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The payment of the interim dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
T D POWER SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024, AND OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 20247 May 2024
T D POWER SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider & Approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and Recommendation of Dividend if any Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202415 Jan 2024
T D POWER SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING - UN AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31 2023 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Disclosure under Regulation 30-Appointment of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

TD Power Systems: Related News

TD Power Shares Jump on ₹300 Crore Traction Motor Deal

TD Power Shares Jump on ₹300 Crore Traction Motor Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Oct 2024|05:47 PM

This contract involves the supply of traction motors to the European market, with an initial order worth ₹18 Crore, scheduled for delivery in April 2025.

Read More
TD Power Systems zooms ~6% on bagging ₹142 Crore order

TD Power Systems zooms ~6% on bagging ₹142 Crore order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|02:25 PM

The business stated that the recent orders represent an increase in demand for its gas engine segment, which is used in grid stabilisation units.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TD Power Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.