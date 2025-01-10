To

THE MEMBERS OF TD POWER SYSTEMS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of TD Power Systems Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements") in which are included the financial statements of the Japan Branch for the year ended on that date audited by the branch auditor of the Company located at Japan.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note no.52 (a) and 52 (b) to the audited standalone financial statements, which describes the basis on which the going concern assumption in the preparation of financial statements of two subsidiaries is considered appropriate and the evaluation of the carrying value of investment in one subsidiary and that no further provision for impairment in the carrying value of the investment in that subsidiary is considered necessary by the management. Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Revenue Recognition for contracts with customers Reasons why the matter was determined to be a key audit matter:

The Company generates a significant portion of the business by manufacturing AC Generators and Electric Motors for various applications which are specifically designed and tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers based on their requirements and specifications. The Company recognizes revenue in accordance with IND AS 115 Revenue from contracts with customers, generally when or as the entity satisfies a performance obligation by transferring a promised goods, services to a customer; i. e. when the customer is able to direct the use of the transferred goods or services and obtains substantially all of the remaining benefits, provided a contract with enforceable rights and obligations exists and amongst others collectability of consideration is probable taking into account the creditworthiness of the customers. (Refer to note 1.5 & 27 to the standalone financial statements). These assessments include, in particular, the scope of deliveries and services required to fulfill contractually defined obligations.

Auditors response: As part of our audit, in view of the significance of the matter, the following key audit procedures were performed by us.

• Assessed the compliance of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies with applicable accounting standards.

• We obtained an understanding of the Companys internally established methods, processes and control mechanisms from order to delivery. We have also assessed the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls by obtaining an understanding of such business transactions, and testing controls over these processes.

• As part of our substantive audit procedures, we evaluated the managements assumptions based on a risk-based selection of a sample of contracts. We have carried out verification of documents relating to these sales that include the documents for final testing, dispatch of goods or acknowledgment of acceptance of the goods. We performed cut-off procedures to ensure that year-end sales are in accordance with the revenue recognition policy of the Company. The performance of obligations is considered complete, generally when the testing of goods is completed/customer has accepted the goods.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board of Directors report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance Report and other information published along with but does not include the standalone financial statements and the consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Management Discussion and Analysis, Board of Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report etc., is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board of Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report etc., if, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. In case of uncorrected material misstatement, we are required to communicate to other stakeholders as appropriate as well as to take action applicable under applicable laws and regulations, if any.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)0) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

We did not audit the financial statements of Japan Branch included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements reflect total assets of Rs 2,605.04 Lakhs as at 31st March, 2024 and total revenues of Rs 3,527.64 lakhs for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. The financial statements of the Branch have been audited by the branch auditors whose report has been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the Branch, is based solely on the report of such branch auditor.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purpose of our audit have been received from the Branch not visited by us, but audited by the branch auditor except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The report on the accounts of one branch office audited under section 143 by a person other than the companys auditor has been forwarded to us as required by sub-section (8) of section 143 and have been properly dealt with in preparing our report in the manner considered necessary by us;

d. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and with the returns received from the branch not visited by us but audited by the branch auditor.

e. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

h. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B;

I. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed pending litigations in its standalone financial statements, the impact if any on the final settlement of these litigations on its financial position is not ascertainable at this stage - Refer Note No. 37 of standalone financial statements;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. Refer Note No. 42(b) of the standalone financial statements;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year - Refer Note 42(c) of standalone financial statements.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No.42(d) of the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No.42(e) of the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement; and

v. (a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, to the extent it applies to the payment of dividend.

(b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with the section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(c) As stated in note no 48(b), the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the financial year 2022-23 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with the section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to proposed dividend, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination and audit procedures carried by us which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software:

(a) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not available for the accounting software used for maintaining payroll records.

(b) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled at the application layer of the accounting software for maintaining the general ledger with effect from April 4, 2023 onwards.

(c) In the case of vendor master, customer master, bank master, and general ledger creation, the feature of audit trail was not enabled during the year.

Further, for the periods where the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended;

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and as per the verification of the records of the company, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is within the limit laid down under the provisions of section 197 the Act. The remuneration paid to any director by the Company is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed any other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of TD Power Systems Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024.

I. In respect of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records which are showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a programme of physical verification of Property, Plant, and Equipment of the Company, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant, and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no material discrepancies identified on such verification when compared with available records of the Company.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the verification of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company except for the following:

Description of property Gross carrying value (In Lakhs) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held since Reason for not being held in name of the Company Lease-hold land 15.00 acres of land at Japansese Industrial Township, Vasanthana- rasapura 3rd Phase Industrial Area, Tumkur, Karnataka. 1720.07 TD Power Systems Limited No March, 2024 The lease- cum-sale agreement has been entered with the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board. This is registered before the Sub-Registrar, Tumkur post the year-end. (Refer to note 4 of the standalone financial statements).

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per our verification of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year and at the year end. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks in respect of the gross value of collateral security (excluding the impact of quarterly book closure adjustments & other adjustments as per sanctioned terms with bankers) are in agreement with the books of account of the Company (Refer to Note 55 of standalone financial statements). The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from the financial institutions.

iii. According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our verification of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any financial guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans (excluding loans to employees), secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not provided advances in the nature of loans, or financial guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not made investments, provided guarantees or given securities. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company to its one wholly owned subsidiary in the earlier years, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular except for Rs 371.43 lakhs which were renewed during the year.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e) Loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, was renewed on or before maturity. However, no fresh loans have been granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. The details of loans renewed during the year are given below:

Name of the parties Aggregate amount of over dues of existing loans renewed during the year. Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year TD Power Systems USA Inc (Rs. In Lakhs) Rs 371.43 Not Applicable No fresh loans were granted

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided to the subsidiaries, as applicable. There was no loan granted or guarantee provided to other parties.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit and there were no amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government, for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the accounts and records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per our verification of the records of the Company, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year to the extent applicable. There are no arrears of undisputed statutory dues of a material nature outstanding as at the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date on which they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per our verification of the records of the Company, there were no disputed amounts of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited with appropriate authorities as at 31st March 2024, except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Period (financial year) to which the amount relates to Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 15.80 2011-12 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 27.56 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,942.67 2016-17 High Court of Karnataka Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 25.61 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 6.89 July 2017 to March 2018 National Appellate Tribunal (Appellate) Tribunal)

viii. According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our verification of records of the Company, there were no transactions not recorded in the books of account which were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence, the paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. a. According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our verification of the records of the Company, Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the financial year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and as per our verification of records of the Company, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per our verification of records of the Company, the Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and as per our verification of records of the Company, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and as per our verification of the records of the company, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per our verification of records of the Company, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company.

xii. According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our verification of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and as per our verification of records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the sections 177 and 188 of the Act and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

xiv. a) In our opinion the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and as per our verification of records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with the directors. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. a) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) As represented to us by the management, there is no core investment company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India within the Group. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no amount remaining unspent in respect of ongoing projects at the end of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARA 2 (h) "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of TD Power Systems Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that;

(1.) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2.) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.