Danish Power Ltd Share Price

1,178.2
(6.15%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:42:36 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,124
  • Day's High1,188
  • 52 Wk High1,316
  • Prev. Close1,109.9
  • Day's Low1,108.45
  • 52 Wk Low 541.5
  • Turnover (lac)1,632.98
  • P/E57.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS19.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,320.07
  • Div. Yield0
Danish Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

1,124

Prev. Close

1,109.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1,632.98

Day's High

1,188

Day's Low

1,108.45

52 Week's High

1,316

52 Week's Low

541.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,320.07

P/E

57.48

EPS

19.31

Divi. Yield

0

Danish Power Ltd Corporate Action

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Danish Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Danish Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:23 AM
Oct-2024Oct-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.55%

Non-Promoter- 12.45%

Institutions: 12.45%

Non-Institutions: 13.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Danish Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.61

1.61

1.61

1.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

80.52

42.45

34.37

28.78

Net Worth

82.13

44.06

35.98

30.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

332.48

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

332.48

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.16

View Annually Results

Danish Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Danish Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Dinesh Talwar

Managing Director

Shivam Talwar

Executive Director

Puneet Sandhu Talwar

Non Executive Director

Siddarth Chintamani Shah

Independent Director

Surendra Singh Bhandari

Independent Director

Pulkit Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vimal Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Danish Power Ltd

Summary

Danish Power Limited was originally formed as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Danish Private Limited dated July 10, 1985 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company with the name Danish Limited pursuant to which, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 31, 1994 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan. Again, Company converted into a Private Limited Company with the name Danish Private Limited dated December 03, 2002. Further, the Company name was changed from Danish Private Limited to Danish Power Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 08, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, Manesar. It then got converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Danish Power Private Limited to Danish Power Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 22, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, Manesar.Danish Power Ltd is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001: 2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certified company, engaged in the business of manufacturing of different types of transformers including inverter duty transformers used in renewable power projects like solar power plant or wind farms, oil and dry type power and distribution transformers, control relay panel along with substation automation services. These transformers and panels are used across various
Company FAQs

What is the Danish Power Ltd share price today?

The Danish Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1178.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Danish Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Danish Power Ltd is ₹2320.07 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Danish Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Danish Power Ltd is 57.48 and 7.46 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Danish Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Danish Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Danish Power Ltd is ₹541.5 and ₹1316 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Danish Power Ltd?

Danish Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 96.86% and 1 Month at 15.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Danish Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Danish Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.55 %
Institutions - 12.45 %
Public - 14.00 %

