SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,124
Prev. Close₹1,109.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,632.98
Day's High₹1,188
Day's Low₹1,108.45
52 Week's High₹1,316
52 Week's Low₹541.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,320.07
P/E57.48
EPS19.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.61
1.61
1.61
1.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.52
42.45
34.37
28.78
Net Worth
82.13
44.06
35.98
30.39
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
332.48
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
332.48
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Dinesh Talwar
Managing Director
Shivam Talwar
Executive Director
Puneet Sandhu Talwar
Non Executive Director
Siddarth Chintamani Shah
Independent Director
Surendra Singh Bhandari
Independent Director
Pulkit Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vimal Chauhan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Danish Power Limited was originally formed as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Danish Private Limited dated July 10, 1985 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company with the name Danish Limited pursuant to which, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 31, 1994 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan. Again, Company converted into a Private Limited Company with the name Danish Private Limited dated December 03, 2002. Further, the Company name was changed from Danish Private Limited to Danish Power Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 08, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, Manesar. It then got converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Danish Power Private Limited to Danish Power Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 22, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, Manesar.Danish Power Ltd is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001: 2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certified company, engaged in the business of manufacturing of different types of transformers including inverter duty transformers used in renewable power projects like solar power plant or wind farms, oil and dry type power and distribution transformers, control relay panel along with substation automation services. These transformers and panels are used across various
The Danish Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1178.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Danish Power Ltd is ₹2320.07 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Danish Power Ltd is 57.48 and 7.46 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Danish Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Danish Power Ltd is ₹541.5 and ₹1316 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Danish Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 96.86% and 1 Month at 15.67%.
