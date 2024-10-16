Summary

Danish Power Limited was originally formed as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Danish Private Limited dated July 10, 1985 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company with the name Danish Limited pursuant to which, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 31, 1994 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan. Again, Company converted into a Private Limited Company with the name Danish Private Limited dated December 03, 2002. Further, the Company name was changed from Danish Private Limited to Danish Power Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 08, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, Manesar. It then got converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Danish Power Private Limited to Danish Power Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 22, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, Manesar.Danish Power Ltd is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001: 2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certified company, engaged in the business of manufacturing of different types of transformers including inverter duty transformers used in renewable power projects like solar power plant or wind farms, oil and dry type power and distribution transformers, control relay panel along with substation automation services. These transformers and panels are used across various

Read More