Danish Power Ltd Summary

Danish Power Limited was originally formed as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Danish Private Limited dated July 10, 1985 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company with the name Danish Limited pursuant to which, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 31, 1994 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan. Again, Company converted into a Private Limited Company with the name Danish Private Limited dated December 03, 2002. Further, the Company name was changed from Danish Private Limited to Danish Power Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 08, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, Manesar. It then got converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Danish Power Private Limited to Danish Power Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 22, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, Manesar.Danish Power Ltd is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001: 2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certified company, engaged in the business of manufacturing of different types of transformers including inverter duty transformers used in renewable power projects like solar power plant or wind farms, oil and dry type power and distribution transformers, control relay panel along with substation automation services. These transformers and panels are used across various industries to facilitate efficient transmission and distribution of electrical power such as renewable power EPC projects like solar power plant, wind power farms, other power generation plants, power transmission, electricity sub-stations, power utilities etc. Their customers include companies like Tata Power Solar System Ltd, Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited, Jakson Green Private Limited, ABB India Limited & Torrent Power Limited.The Company was founded in year 1985 and currently operate from its two manufacturing facilities located at Jaipur. It started operations at their second plant located at Plot no 02-07 & 08, DTA Phase II, PO Mahinda World City, Jaipur in 2022. These plants have a combined capacity of around 4681 MVA for transformer manufacturing and a capacity of around 576 units for control relay panels manufacturing. The manufacturing facilities of the Company is equipped with Foil winding machine, Oil storage tanks, Bus bar processing machine, Lath machine, CNC plasma machine, Transformer oil filter machine, Sheet rolling machine, Powder coating plant, Motorized sheet cutter machine, Power press, HV/LV coil winding machine, Vacuum drying oven with trolly, Pipe & bolt threading machine, Roller bending machine, Vacuum pump, Shearing machine insulated motorized. The manufacturing facility located at Mahindra World City is certified for Quality Management System ISO 9001:2015, Environment Management System ISO- 14001: 2015 and Occupational Health and Safety Management System ISO 45001:2018 for design, development & manufacturing of power transformer up to 50MVA - 66KV class. Further, manufacturing facility located at Sitapura, Jaipur has also obtained Quality Management System ISO 9001:2015 certificate, Environment Management System ISO- 14001: 2015 and Occupational Health and Safety Management System ISO 45001:2018 for design, development & manufacturing of power and distribution transformer up to 30MVA - 33KV class, dry type transformers upto 5000 KVA 33KV class, Control and relay panel with substation automation upto 400 KV, Packaged Compact Substation (PCSS), Battery Chargers, LT Switchgear Panels, Feeder pillars and AC DC distribution boards.Danish Power is the first in India to get BIS License for Ester (Bio degradable Fluid) Filled Distribution Transformers in 2022. It established a new Plant in Mahindra World City, Jaipur. It has installed 144 kW Roof Top Solar Plant Installed for captive consumption in 2023. The Company incorporated Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the name of Danish Transformer India Private Limited in 2023. In 2024, Company acquired 100% stake in Evernest Shelter Private Limited and it became a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company. The Company is planning a Public Offer upto 52,08,000 Equity Shares thru Fresh Issue.