3.45
(4.55%)
Nov 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

3.45

Prev. Close

3.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.45

Day's Low

3.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.72

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:16 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.87%

Foreign: 64.87%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.30%

Institutions: 0.30%

Non-Institutions: 34.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

123.84

123.84

123.84

123.84

Preference Capital

37.17

37.17

37.17

37.17

Reserves

-17.08

-2.38

1.19

37.72

Net Worth

143.93

158.63

162.2

198.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

47.55

56.27

78.26

yoy growth (%)

-15.5

-28.09

Raw materials

-23.32

-27.97

-50.05

As % of sales

49.04

49.7

63.94

Employee costs

-18.93

-17

-19.64

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-15.8

-8.2

-14.92

Depreciation

-1.24

-1.29

-1.42

Tax paid

1.1

-1.85

1.42

Working capital

-3.67

4.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.5

-28.09

Op profit growth

33.48

-59.53

EBIT growth

86.99

-73.22

Net profit growth

312.2

-90.23

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

62.13

86.19

225.71

46.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

62.13

86.19

225.71

46.68

Other Operating Income

0.8

1.87

0

0

Other Income

3.44

3.32

2.64

2.78

Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

M Srinivasan

Director

K Prakesh

Additional Director

Elavarasi Alagiri

Director

M Visagan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd

Summary

Best & Crompton Engineering (BCEL) was under Texmaco-Polysindo Group, having its operations in Electrical Contracting and manufacturing of pumps, Casting and other allied electrical items. Its works is situated in Chennai and in Bangalore.BCEL was founded in 1879 as a partnership concern and converted into a private company in 1911. In May 75, the name of the company was changed to Best & Co Pvt Ltd with subsequent change to Best & Co Ltd. In Jun.75, Crompton Engineering Company (Madras) was amalgamated with it and it acquired its present name. It was taken over by the UB Group in 1989.In April, 1998, the Madras high court discharged the company from various proceedings pending before the court and restored back the management to the new promoter, Texmaco-Polysindo Group, with constitute the board comprising of S Venkitaramanan, chairman and the directors M Arunachalam, S K Mahajan and B Viswanathan.BCEL manufactures a wide variety of engineering goods such as industrial, agricultural and special-purpose pumps, starter motors, alternators and regulators for heavy-duty commercial vehicles and passenger and service lifts. It also manufactures process carbons, ferrous, non-ferrous and special alloy steel castings, valve actuators, generators, battery charging gadgets and electrical power transmission accessories. The company made a reference to the financial/investment institutions for rehabilitation in Jul.94, since it started declining from 1991. In Sep.95, it was referred to
