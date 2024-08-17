Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹3.45
Prev. Close₹3.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.45
Day's Low₹3.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
123.84
123.84
123.84
123.84
Preference Capital
37.17
37.17
37.17
37.17
Reserves
-17.08
-2.38
1.19
37.72
Net Worth
143.93
158.63
162.2
198.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
47.55
56.27
78.26
yoy growth (%)
-15.5
-28.09
Raw materials
-23.32
-27.97
-50.05
As % of sales
49.04
49.7
63.94
Employee costs
-18.93
-17
-19.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-15.8
-8.2
-14.92
Depreciation
-1.24
-1.29
-1.42
Tax paid
1.1
-1.85
1.42
Working capital
-3.67
4.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.5
-28.09
Op profit growth
33.48
-59.53
EBIT growth
86.99
-73.22
Net profit growth
312.2
-90.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
62.13
86.19
225.71
46.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
62.13
86.19
225.71
46.68
Other Operating Income
0.8
1.87
0
0
Other Income
3.44
3.32
2.64
2.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
M Srinivasan
Director
K Prakesh
Additional Director
Elavarasi Alagiri
Director
M Visagan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
Summary
Best & Crompton Engineering (BCEL) was under Texmaco-Polysindo Group, having its operations in Electrical Contracting and manufacturing of pumps, Casting and other allied electrical items. Its works is situated in Chennai and in Bangalore.BCEL was founded in 1879 as a partnership concern and converted into a private company in 1911. In May 75, the name of the company was changed to Best & Co Pvt Ltd with subsequent change to Best & Co Ltd. In Jun.75, Crompton Engineering Company (Madras) was amalgamated with it and it acquired its present name. It was taken over by the UB Group in 1989.In April, 1998, the Madras high court discharged the company from various proceedings pending before the court and restored back the management to the new promoter, Texmaco-Polysindo Group, with constitute the board comprising of S Venkitaramanan, chairman and the directors M Arunachalam, S K Mahajan and B Viswanathan.BCEL manufactures a wide variety of engineering goods such as industrial, agricultural and special-purpose pumps, starter motors, alternators and regulators for heavy-duty commercial vehicles and passenger and service lifts. It also manufactures process carbons, ferrous, non-ferrous and special alloy steel castings, valve actuators, generators, battery charging gadgets and electrical power transmission accessories. The company made a reference to the financial/investment institutions for rehabilitation in Jul.94, since it started declining from 1991. In Sep.95, it was referred to
Read More
