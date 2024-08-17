Summary

Best & Crompton Engineering (BCEL) was under Texmaco-Polysindo Group, having its operations in Electrical Contracting and manufacturing of pumps, Casting and other allied electrical items. Its works is situated in Chennai and in Bangalore.BCEL was founded in 1879 as a partnership concern and converted into a private company in 1911. In May 75, the name of the company was changed to Best & Co Pvt Ltd with subsequent change to Best & Co Ltd. In Jun.75, Crompton Engineering Company (Madras) was amalgamated with it and it acquired its present name. It was taken over by the UB Group in 1989.In April, 1998, the Madras high court discharged the company from various proceedings pending before the court and restored back the management to the new promoter, Texmaco-Polysindo Group, with constitute the board comprising of S Venkitaramanan, chairman and the directors M Arunachalam, S K Mahajan and B Viswanathan.BCEL manufactures a wide variety of engineering goods such as industrial, agricultural and special-purpose pumps, starter motors, alternators and regulators for heavy-duty commercial vehicles and passenger and service lifts. It also manufactures process carbons, ferrous, non-ferrous and special alloy steel castings, valve actuators, generators, battery charging gadgets and electrical power transmission accessories. The company made a reference to the financial/investment institutions for rehabilitation in Jul.94, since it started declining from 1991. In Sep.95, it was referred to

