Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-15.8
-8.2
-14.92
Depreciation
-1.24
-1.29
-1.42
Tax paid
1.1
-1.85
1.42
Working capital
-3.67
4.84
Other operating items
Operating
-19.62
-6.51
Capital expenditure
-0.25
-2.68
Free cash flow
-19.87
-9.19
Equity raised
-4.75
2.37
Investing
-10.08
9.93
Financing
2.74
78.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-31.96
81.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.