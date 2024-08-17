Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
62.13
86.19
225.71
46.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
62.13
86.19
225.71
46.68
Other Operating Income
0.8
1.87
0
0
Other Income
3.44
3.32
2.64
2.78
Total Income
66.37
91.38
228.35
49.47
Total Expenditure
78.75
131.38
198.3
47.75
PBIDT
-12.38
-40
30.04
1.71
Interest
19.62
12.1
-2.8
0.07
PBDT
-32
-52.09
32.84
1.63
Depreciation
6.9
5.61
3.1
1.83
Minority Interest Before NP
3.27
-2.85
0
0
Tax
0
0
3.45
-0.17
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.1
Reported Profit After Tax
-42.2
-54.86
26
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-42.2
-54.86
26
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0.07
-21.5
-6.55
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-42.28
-33.36
32.55
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.46
-4.48
4.11
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
123.83
123.83
123.83
105.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
4,34,96,428
4,34,98,428
4,25,99,232
2,40,85,076
Public Shareholding (%)
35.11
35.11
34.4
22.87
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
80,34,44,096
8,03,44,088
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
64.87
64.87
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-19.92
-46.4
13.3
3.66
PBDTM(%)
-51.52
-60.44
14.55
3.51
PATM(%)
-67.92
-63.65
11.51
-0.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.