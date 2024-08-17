iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Annually Results

3.45
(4.55%)
Nov 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

62.13

86.19

225.71

46.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

62.13

86.19

225.71

46.68

Other Operating Income

0.8

1.87

0

0

Other Income

3.44

3.32

2.64

2.78

Total Income

66.37

91.38

228.35

49.47

Total Expenditure

78.75

131.38

198.3

47.75

PBIDT

-12.38

-40

30.04

1.71

Interest

19.62

12.1

-2.8

0.07

PBDT

-32

-52.09

32.84

1.63

Depreciation

6.9

5.61

3.1

1.83

Minority Interest Before NP

3.27

-2.85

0

0

Tax

0

0

3.45

-0.17

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.1

Reported Profit After Tax

-42.2

-54.86

26

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-42.2

-54.86

26

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0.07

-21.5

-6.55

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-42.28

-33.36

32.55

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.46

-4.48

4.11

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

123.83

123.83

123.83

105.33

Public Shareholding (Number)

4,34,96,428

4,34,98,428

4,25,99,232

2,40,85,076

Public Shareholding (%)

35.11

35.11

34.4

22.87

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

80,34,44,096

8,03,44,088

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

64.87

64.87

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-19.92

-46.4

13.3

3.66

PBDTM(%)

-51.52

-60.44

14.55

3.51

PATM(%)

-67.92

-63.65

11.51

-0.02

Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.