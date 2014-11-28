Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
47.55
56.27
78.26
yoy growth (%)
-15.5
-28.09
Raw materials
-23.32
-27.97
-50.05
As % of sales
49.04
49.7
63.94
Employee costs
-18.93
-17
-19.64
As % of sales
39.82
30.21
25.09
Other costs
-12.05
-16.36
-21.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.34
29.07
26.94
Operating profit
-6.76
-5.06
-12.51
OPM
-14.21
-8.99
-15.99
Depreciation
-1.24
-1.29
-1.42
Interest expense
-9.51
-4.84
-2.36
Other income
1.72
3
1.37
Profit before tax
-15.8
-8.2
-14.92
Taxes
1.1
-1.85
1.42
Tax rate
-6.98
22.57
-9.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.7
-10.06
-13.49
Exceptional items
0
6.49
-23.03
Net profit
-14.7
-3.56
-36.53
yoy growth (%)
312.2
-90.23
NPM
-30.91
-6.33
-46.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.