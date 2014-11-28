iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.45
(4.55%)
Nov 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

47.55

56.27

78.26

yoy growth (%)

-15.5

-28.09

Raw materials

-23.32

-27.97

-50.05

As % of sales

49.04

49.7

63.94

Employee costs

-18.93

-17

-19.64

As % of sales

39.82

30.21

25.09

Other costs

-12.05

-16.36

-21.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.34

29.07

26.94

Operating profit

-6.76

-5.06

-12.51

OPM

-14.21

-8.99

-15.99

Depreciation

-1.24

-1.29

-1.42

Interest expense

-9.51

-4.84

-2.36

Other income

1.72

3

1.37

Profit before tax

-15.8

-8.2

-14.92

Taxes

1.1

-1.85

1.42

Tax rate

-6.98

22.57

-9.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-14.7

-10.06

-13.49

Exceptional items

0

6.49

-23.03

Net profit

-14.7

-3.56

-36.53

yoy growth (%)

312.2

-90.23

NPM

-30.91

-6.33

-46.67

Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.