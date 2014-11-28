Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
123.84
123.84
123.84
123.84
Preference Capital
37.17
37.17
37.17
37.17
Reserves
-17.08
-2.38
1.19
37.72
Net Worth
143.93
158.63
162.2
198.73
Minority Interest
Debt
50.76
48.1
36.08
17.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.52
0.52
Total Liabilities
194.69
206.73
198.8
216.64
Fixed Assets
27.07
27.54
31.17
29.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
119.23
129.31
119.38
147.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3
0.78
1.46
0.03
Networking Capital
35.74
38.36
43.24
16.3
Inventories
9.37
9.08
7
24.61
Inventory Days
71.91
58.88
32.64
Sundry Debtors
25.26
30.48
32.9
26.22
Debtor Days
193.88
197.67
153.42
Other Current Assets
93.15
81.96
90.99
71.03
Sundry Creditors
-13.65
-15.18
-16.26
-47.99
Creditor Days
104.76
98.44
75.82
Other Current Liabilities
-78.39
-67.98
-71.39
-57.57
Cash
9.66
10.74
3.55
22.59
Total Assets
194.7
206.73
198.8
216.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.