Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

3.45
(4.55%)
Nov 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

123.84

123.84

123.84

123.84

Preference Capital

37.17

37.17

37.17

37.17

Reserves

-17.08

-2.38

1.19

37.72

Net Worth

143.93

158.63

162.2

198.73

Minority Interest

Debt

50.76

48.1

36.08

17.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.52

0.52

Total Liabilities

194.69

206.73

198.8

216.64

Fixed Assets

27.07

27.54

31.17

29.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

119.23

129.31

119.38

147.82

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3

0.78

1.46

0.03

Networking Capital

35.74

38.36

43.24

16.3

Inventories

9.37

9.08

7

24.61

Inventory Days

71.91

58.88

32.64

Sundry Debtors

25.26

30.48

32.9

26.22

Debtor Days

193.88

197.67

153.42

Other Current Assets

93.15

81.96

90.99

71.03

Sundry Creditors

-13.65

-15.18

-16.26

-47.99

Creditor Days

104.76

98.44

75.82

Other Current Liabilities

-78.39

-67.98

-71.39

-57.57

Cash

9.66

10.74

3.55

22.59

Total Assets

194.7

206.73

198.8

216.64

