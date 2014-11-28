iifl-logo-icon 1
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Key Ratios

3.45
(4.55%)
Nov 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.17

-28.53

Op profit growth

-22.87

-22.71

EBIT growth

-18.63

-20.26

Net profit growth

-24.95

-34.44

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-23.2

-24.91

-23.04

EBIT margin

-30.02

-30.56

-27.38

Net profit margin

-51.78

-57.15

-62.29

RoCE

-4.83

-5.82

RoNW

-9.79

-8.74

RoA

-2.08

-2.72

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.72

-3.46

-4.88

Book value per share

4.27

6.85

9.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.56

-2.43

-2.52

P/B

3.33

2.18

1.82

EV/EBIDTA

-33.27

-28.06

-18.67

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-3.45

8.45

-7.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

197.52

186.97

Inventory days

83.72

67.07

Creditor days

-102.91

-90.68

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.96

0.97

1.99

Net debt / equity

4.63

2.84

1.59

Net debt / op. profit

-20.27

-15.39

-9.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-51.08

-49.78

-64.22

Employee costs

-40.28

-38.45

-30.96

Other costs

-31.83

-36.67

-27.85

