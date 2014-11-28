Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.17
-28.53
Op profit growth
-22.87
-22.71
EBIT growth
-18.63
-20.26
Net profit growth
-24.95
-34.44
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-23.2
-24.91
-23.04
EBIT margin
-30.02
-30.56
-27.38
Net profit margin
-51.78
-57.15
-62.29
RoCE
-4.83
-5.82
RoNW
-9.79
-8.74
RoA
-2.08
-2.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.72
-3.46
-4.88
Book value per share
4.27
6.85
9.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.56
-2.43
-2.52
P/B
3.33
2.18
1.82
EV/EBIDTA
-33.27
-28.06
-18.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-3.45
8.45
-7.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
197.52
186.97
Inventory days
83.72
67.07
Creditor days
-102.91
-90.68
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.96
0.97
1.99
Net debt / equity
4.63
2.84
1.59
Net debt / op. profit
-20.27
-15.39
-9.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-51.08
-49.78
-64.22
Employee costs
-40.28
-38.45
-30.96
Other costs
-31.83
-36.67
-27.85
