SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹272.7
Prev. Close₹266.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.19
Day's High₹273
Day's Low₹272.4
52 Week's High₹470
52 Week's Low₹212.2
Book Value₹44.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)319.7
P/E44.41
EPS6
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.43
0.2
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.01
8.05
4.35
1.58
Net Worth
21.44
8.25
4.55
1.78
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
138.44
102.6
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
138.44
102.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.23
3.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Deepak Pandey
Non Executive Director
Anju Pandey
Non Executive Director
Astik Mani Tripathi
Independent Director
Rajendra Prasad Ritolia
Independent Director
Sunil Bhatnagar
Independent Director
Tushar Kansal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by GP Eco Solutions India Ltd
Summary
GP Eco Solutions India Ltd was originally incorporated on July 30, 2010 as a Private Limited Company as GP Eco Solutions India Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur. Thereafter, Company converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Companywas changed to GP Eco Solutions India Limited through Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 17, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, KanpurThe Company is engaged in the distribution of a wide range of solar inverters and solar panels. The Company is made an authorizeddistributor of Sungrow India Pvt Ltd or Sungrow for Solar Inverters in North India, and they are authorized distributors for Saatvik Green Energy Private Limited or Saatvik and LONGi Solar Technology Co. Ltd or LONGi for solar panels in North India. Additionally, they serve as an integrated solar energy solutions provider, delivering comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services to commercial and residential customers, however the contribution of this segment is comparatively very less as compared to business of distribution of solar inverters and solar panels.Under the Invergy brand, the Company sell hybrid solar inverters and lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) batteries. Invergy deals in OEM manufacturing for hybrid and LFP products. Invergy has its own quality and reliable protocol for contract manufacturing of these products. Invergy manages its own supply chain stream to provide easy and comfortable transitions
Read More
The GP Eco Solutions India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹273 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GP Eco Solutions India Ltd is ₹319.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GP Eco Solutions India Ltd is 44.41 and 5.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GP Eco Solutions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GP Eco Solutions India Ltd is ₹212.2 and ₹470 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GP Eco Solutions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -32.33%, 6 Month at -29.12%, 3 Month at 1.70% and 1 Month at 0.51%.
