GP Eco Solutions India Ltd Share Price

273
(2.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:19:37 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open272.7
  Day's High273
  52 Wk High470
  Prev. Close266.45
  Day's Low272.4
  52 Wk Low 212.2
  Turnover (lac)8.19
  P/E44.41
  Face Value10
  Book Value44.61
  EPS6
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)319.7
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

GP Eco Solutions India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

272.7

Prev. Close

266.45

Turnover(Lac.)

8.19

Day's High

273

Day's Low

272.4

52 Week's High

470

52 Week's Low

212.2

Book Value

44.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

319.7

P/E

44.41

EPS

6

Divi. Yield

0

GP Eco Solutions India Ltd Corporate Action

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Aug, 2024

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

GP Eco Solutions India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GP Eco Solutions India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:39 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.22%

Non-Promoter- 2.97%

Institutions: 2.97%

Non-Institutions: 34.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GP Eco Solutions India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.43

0.2

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.01

8.05

4.35

1.58

Net Worth

21.44

8.25

4.55

1.78

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

138.44

102.6

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

138.44

102.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.23

3.27

GP Eco Solutions India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GP Eco Solutions India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Deepak Pandey

Non Executive Director

Anju Pandey

Non Executive Director

Astik Mani Tripathi

Independent Director

Rajendra Prasad Ritolia

Independent Director

Sunil Bhatnagar

Independent Director

Tushar Kansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GP Eco Solutions India Ltd

Summary

GP Eco Solutions India Ltd was originally incorporated on July 30, 2010 as a Private Limited Company as GP Eco Solutions India Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur. Thereafter, Company converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Companywas changed to GP Eco Solutions India Limited through Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 17, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, KanpurThe Company is engaged in the distribution of a wide range of solar inverters and solar panels. The Company is made an authorizeddistributor of Sungrow India Pvt Ltd or Sungrow for Solar Inverters in North India, and they are authorized distributors for Saatvik Green Energy Private Limited or Saatvik and LONGi Solar Technology Co. Ltd or LONGi for solar panels in North India. Additionally, they serve as an integrated solar energy solutions provider, delivering comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services to commercial and residential customers, however the contribution of this segment is comparatively very less as compared to business of distribution of solar inverters and solar panels.Under the Invergy brand, the Company sell hybrid solar inverters and lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) batteries. Invergy deals in OEM manufacturing for hybrid and LFP products. Invergy has its own quality and reliable protocol for contract manufacturing of these products. Invergy manages its own supply chain stream to provide easy and comfortable transitions
Company FAQs

What is the GP Eco Solutions India Ltd share price today?

The GP Eco Solutions India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹273 today.

What is the Market Cap of GP Eco Solutions India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GP Eco Solutions India Ltd is ₹319.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GP Eco Solutions India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GP Eco Solutions India Ltd is 44.41 and 5.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GP Eco Solutions India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GP Eco Solutions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GP Eco Solutions India Ltd is ₹212.2 and ₹470 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GP Eco Solutions India Ltd?

GP Eco Solutions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -32.33%, 6 Month at -29.12%, 3 Month at 1.70% and 1 Month at 0.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GP Eco Solutions India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GP Eco Solutions India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.23 %
Institutions - 2.97 %
Public - 34.80 %

