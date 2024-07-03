Summary

GP Eco Solutions India Ltd was originally incorporated on July 30, 2010 as a Private Limited Company as GP Eco Solutions India Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur. Thereafter, Company converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Companywas changed to GP Eco Solutions India Limited through Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 17, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, KanpurThe Company is engaged in the distribution of a wide range of solar inverters and solar panels. The Company is made an authorizeddistributor of Sungrow India Pvt Ltd or Sungrow for Solar Inverters in North India, and they are authorized distributors for Saatvik Green Energy Private Limited or Saatvik and LONGi Solar Technology Co. Ltd or LONGi for solar panels in North India. Additionally, they serve as an integrated solar energy solutions provider, delivering comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services to commercial and residential customers, however the contribution of this segment is comparatively very less as compared to business of distribution of solar inverters and solar panels.Under the Invergy brand, the Company sell hybrid solar inverters and lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) batteries. Invergy deals in OEM manufacturing for hybrid and LFP products. Invergy has its own quality and reliable protocol for contract manufacturing of these products. Invergy manages its own supply chain stream to provide easy and comfortable transitions

Read More