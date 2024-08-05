To the Members of

GP ECO SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED

(Formerly known as GP Eco Solutions India Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of GP ECO SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED

("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement, and statement of cash flow for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These

matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Opinion section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Financial Statements.

S.No Key Audit Matter Auditor Response 1 We have determined that there are no such matters to be conveyed None

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained

in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged With Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could

reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and

significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, the audit opinion is given in Annexure "B" of this report.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than

as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee,

security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the

provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of sub-section (16) of Section 197 of the Act, as amended, we report that to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

^ ANNEXURE-A ^

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report as required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Refer to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) with reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of GP ECO SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following:

i) In respect of companies Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets as reflected in books.

(c) As explained to us, the Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in my opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies are noticed on such physical verification

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company. In respect of immovable properties taken on lease and disclosed as right-of-use-assets in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

According to the information and explanations given by the management, there are immovable properties,

but not included in property, plant and equipment of the Company and accordingly, the requirements

under paragraph 3(i) (d) of the Order do not apply to the Company.

(e) The Company has not revalued and of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(f) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act,1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

ii) (a) As explained to us, the inventories are physically verified during the year by the Management at

reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies are noticed on such physical verification

(b) According to information and explanation to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores, in aggregate, at any time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of the current assets of the Company.

iii) (a) The Company has invested in 1 wholly owned subsidiary and granted advances in the nature of loans

to other parties (advances to employees). The aggregate amount during the year and the balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such investment and loans and advances in the nature of loans to other parties are as per the table given below:

Particulars Loan (INR in Lakh) Investment (INR in Lakh) Aggregate amount provided during the year Subsidiary Nil 24.26 Others Nil Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiary Nil 24.26 Others Nil Nil

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investment and loan, the terms and conditions under which such loan was granted/investment was made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loan, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable.

(d) In respect of the loans as at March 31, 2024, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) The following loan was granted to the same party, which has fallen due during the year and was renewed. Further, no fresh loans were granted to the same party to settle the existing overdue loan.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or given any security or made any investments to which the provision of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iv) of the order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposit as on 31st March, 2024 and therefore; the provision of clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the company.

vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for any of the activities of the company and accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the order is not applicable.

vii) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues,

(a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investors Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material Statutory Dues, to the extent applicable in the case of the company, have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities except slight delay in Income Tax and Provident fund. According to the information and explanations given to me, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at the last day of the year for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company, and according to information and explanation given to us, there are no dues outstanding of Income-Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, on account of any dispute.

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books of account of the Company:

(a) During the year, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender;.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lenders;

(c) During the year, term loan availed by the Company were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company;

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet obligation of its subsidiary. The Company does not have any associates or joint ventures; and

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the plee of securities held in its subsidiary. The Company does not have any Associate or joint ventures.

x) (a) Based on our audit procedures performed to report the true and fair view of the financial statements

and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans. Hence reporting under clause (x) does not apply to the Company.

The company raised money through an initial public offer fresh issue of 32,76,000/- equity shares after the balance sheet date.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. By way of private placement company issued 12,34,800/- equity shares with a premium of Rs 40/- per share

xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported

during the period covered under audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act, has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended from time to time) with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on my examination of the books of account of the company, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the company. Accordingly reporting under paragraph xi (c) of the order is not applicable.

xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xiii) Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to have an internal audit system under Section 138 of the Act and consequently, does not have an internal audit system. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xv) Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

xvi) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on my examination of the books and records of the Company:

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(b) The Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities during the year;

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (hereinafter referred to as CIC) as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Directions), 2016, as amended from time to time, issued by the Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable; and

(d) In my opinion and based on the representation received from the management, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The company has not incurred cash loss in current financial year as well in immediately preceding financial year. However, for detailed analysis please refer Cash Flow Statement.

xviii) There has been a resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvii) of the Order is applicable to the Company.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. I, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. I further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither given any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amounts for the year requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi) The company has made investments in the subsidiary company during the year. Therefore, the company is required to prepare a consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are applicable to the Company.

^ ANNEXURE-B ^

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the Members of "GP Eco Solutions India Limited")

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GP Eco Solutions India Limited (the "Company") as of 31st March, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under

section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit qualified opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of

the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree

of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of GP Eco Solutions India Limited as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects and as per the size of the company, needs more strong ERP system for recovery from debtors and stock management or internal financial controls system over financial reporting were operating and need more effectiveness as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

For N K M R & CO. Chartered Accountants FRN:028063N

CA Naveen Kumar Mittal Partner

(Membership No. 519921)

Place: Noida

Date: 5th August 2024

UDIN-24519921BKENKX2674