Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

To consider other business matters

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 GP Eco Solutions India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024