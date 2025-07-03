iifl-logo
Smarten Power Systems Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Smarten Power Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Smarten Power Systems Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

03 Jul, 2025|06:17 PM
Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 91.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 91.66%

Non-Promoter- 8.33%

Institutions: 8.33%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Smarten Power Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

195.2

179.93

163.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

195.2

179.93

163.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

3.54

6.13

4.57

Smarten Power Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,902.15

66.21,25,071.5474.630.753,139.68333.88

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,286.8

64.481,17,049.69674.50.363,808.7344.18

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

665.7

104.511,01,790.78275.490.22,563.426.6

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

260.6

177.2890,742.57504.050.198,993.3772.12

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

POWERINDIA

19,966.9

231.7788,997.2183.890.031,840.45945.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Smarten Power Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Arun Bhardwaj

Whole Time Director & CEO

Rajnish Sharma

Whole Time Director

Ravi Dutt

Whole Time Director

Tirath Singh Khaira

Chairman & Independent Directo

Tejas Pralhad Karhadkar

Independent Director

Amit Karia

Independent Director

Vaishali Shrivastava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajbir Sharma

Registered Office

374 1st Floor Pace City-2,

Sector-37,

Haryana - 122001

Tel: 0124-2210 651

Website: http://www.smartenpowersystems.com

Email: cs@smartenpowersystems.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

What is the Smarten Power Systems Ltd share price today?

The Smarten Power Systems Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Smarten Power Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Smarten Power Systems Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 03 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Smarten Power Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Smarten Power Systems Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 03 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Smarten Power Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Smarten Power Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Smarten Power Systems Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 03 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Smarten Power Systems Ltd?

Smarten Power Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Smarten Power Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Smarten Power Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

