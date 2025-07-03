Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
195.2
179.93
163.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
195.2
179.93
163.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
3.54
6.13
4.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,902.15
|66.2
|1,25,071.5
|474.63
|0.75
|3,139.68
|333.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,286.8
|64.48
|1,17,049.69
|674.5
|0.36
|3,808.7
|344.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
665.7
|104.51
|1,01,790.78
|275.49
|0.2
|2,563.4
|26.6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
260.6
|177.28
|90,742.57
|504.05
|0.19
|8,993.37
|72.12
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
19,966.9
|231.77
|88,997.2
|183.89
|0.03
|1,840.45
|945.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Arun Bhardwaj
Whole Time Director & CEO
Rajnish Sharma
Whole Time Director
Ravi Dutt
Whole Time Director
Tirath Singh Khaira
Chairman & Independent Directo
Tejas Pralhad Karhadkar
Independent Director
Amit Karia
Independent Director
Vaishali Shrivastava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajbir Sharma
374 1st Floor Pace City-2,
Sector-37,
Haryana - 122001
Tel: 0124-2210 651
Website: http://www.smartenpowersystems.com
Email: cs@smartenpowersystems.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
