SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹1.9
Prev. Close₹1.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.31
Day's High₹1.95
Day's Low₹1.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹37.33
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.24
P/E0.04
EPS41.93
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
5
13.58
13.58
13.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
239.94
-1,953.33
293.02
452.8
Net Worth
244.94
-1,939.75
306.6
466.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
345.98
841.34
806.25
912.23
yoy growth (%)
-58.87
4.35
-11.61
9.6
Raw materials
-306.69
-643.8
-618.03
-706.57
As % of sales
88.64
76.52
76.65
77.45
Employee costs
-37.13
-43.66
-40.12
-39.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-232.91
-58.52
-47.72
6.07
Depreciation
-16.72
-18.06
-19.63
-19.58
Tax paid
72.69
28.87
22.66
-2.81
Working capital
-244.74
87.6
163.58
90.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-58.87
4.35
-11.61
9.6
Op profit growth
-201.37
17.43
-26.62
10.99
EBIT growth
-223.02
19.9
-18.03
5.47
Net profit growth
132.71
174.77
-869.88
-53.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
229.85
395.65
867.38
838.52
949.3
Excise Duty
0
3.95
26.03
31.74
0
Net Sales
229.85
391.7
841.35
806.79
949.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
21.58
Other Income
30.06
30.46
8.82
0.7
0.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Rajesh S Jain
Vice Chairman
Shailesh S Jain
CFO & Company Secretary
Ganesh Tawari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by EMCO Ltd
Summary
EMCO Ltd is one of the leading Indian manufacturing companies and End-to-End solution Provider in Power Transmission and Distribution sector. The company is the third largest manufacturer of Transformers in India and a leading player in Electronic Energy Meters and Turnkey Electrical Projects. The company operates in the power industry, which constitutes of generation, transmission, distribution and manufacture of power equipment viz Generation Equipment and T & D Equipment.EMCO Ltd has four divisions namely Transformer division, Project division, Meter division and the International division. Transformer division is the oldest division and contributes the most to the top as well as the bottom line of the company. This division manufactures widest range of transformers used in the power industry in India. This division has three manufacturing plants. The large power transformer plant at Thane and the industrial transformer plant and distribution transformer plant at Jalgaon.The Project Division has two Strategic Business Units namely, Substation SBU and Transmission Line SBU. Substation SBU focuses on turnkey projects in the T & D area, mainly catering to extra high voltage and high voltage substations and strengthening the substation and distribution network. Transmission Line SBU offers a wider portfolio of products and solutions for Transmission and Distribution of Power.Meter Division manufactures single phase and high-end electronic energy meters and provides energy and
Read More
