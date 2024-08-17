iifl-logo-icon 1
EMCO Ltd Share Price

1.95
(2.63%)
Oct 26, 2021|03:53:49 PM

EMCO Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

1.9

Prev. Close

1.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.31

Day's High

1.95

Day's Low

1.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

37.33

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.24

P/E

0.04

EPS

41.93

Divi. Yield

0

EMCO Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

EMCO Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

EMCO Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:09 AM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.23%

Non-Promoter- 0.67%

Institutions: 0.66%

Non-Institutions: 54.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

EMCO Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

5

13.58

13.58

13.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

239.94

-1,953.33

293.02

452.8

Net Worth

244.94

-1,939.75

306.6

466.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

345.98

841.34

806.25

912.23

yoy growth (%)

-58.87

4.35

-11.61

9.6

Raw materials

-306.69

-643.8

-618.03

-706.57

As % of sales

88.64

76.52

76.65

77.45

Employee costs

-37.13

-43.66

-40.12

-39.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-232.91

-58.52

-47.72

6.07

Depreciation

-16.72

-18.06

-19.63

-19.58

Tax paid

72.69

28.87

22.66

-2.81

Working capital

-244.74

87.6

163.58

90.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-58.87

4.35

-11.61

9.6

Op profit growth

-201.37

17.43

-26.62

10.99

EBIT growth

-223.02

19.9

-18.03

5.47

Net profit growth

132.71

174.77

-869.88

-53.95

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

229.85

395.65

867.38

838.52

949.3

Excise Duty

0

3.95

26.03

31.74

0

Net Sales

229.85

391.7

841.35

806.79

949.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

21.58

Other Income

30.06

30.46

8.82

0.7

0.61

EMCO Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT EMCO Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Rajesh S Jain

Vice Chairman

Shailesh S Jain

CFO & Company Secretary

Ganesh Tawari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by EMCO Ltd

Summary

EMCO Ltd is one of the leading Indian manufacturing companies and End-to-End solution Provider in Power Transmission and Distribution sector. The company is the third largest manufacturer of Transformers in India and a leading player in Electronic Energy Meters and Turnkey Electrical Projects. The company operates in the power industry, which constitutes of generation, transmission, distribution and manufacture of power equipment viz Generation Equipment and T & D Equipment.EMCO Ltd has four divisions namely Transformer division, Project division, Meter division and the International division. Transformer division is the oldest division and contributes the most to the top as well as the bottom line of the company. This division manufactures widest range of transformers used in the power industry in India. This division has three manufacturing plants. The large power transformer plant at Thane and the industrial transformer plant and distribution transformer plant at Jalgaon.The Project Division has two Strategic Business Units namely, Substation SBU and Transmission Line SBU. Substation SBU focuses on turnkey projects in the T & D area, mainly catering to extra high voltage and high voltage substations and strengthening the substation and distribution network. Transmission Line SBU offers a wider portfolio of products and solutions for Transmission and Distribution of Power.Meter Division manufactures single phase and high-end electronic energy meters and provides energy and
