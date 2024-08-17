Summary

EMCO Ltd is one of the leading Indian manufacturing companies and End-to-End solution Provider in Power Transmission and Distribution sector. The company is the third largest manufacturer of Transformers in India and a leading player in Electronic Energy Meters and Turnkey Electrical Projects. The company operates in the power industry, which constitutes of generation, transmission, distribution and manufacture of power equipment viz Generation Equipment and T & D Equipment.EMCO Ltd has four divisions namely Transformer division, Project division, Meter division and the International division. Transformer division is the oldest division and contributes the most to the top as well as the bottom line of the company. This division manufactures widest range of transformers used in the power industry in India. This division has three manufacturing plants. The large power transformer plant at Thane and the industrial transformer plant and distribution transformer plant at Jalgaon.The Project Division has two Strategic Business Units namely, Substation SBU and Transmission Line SBU. Substation SBU focuses on turnkey projects in the T & D area, mainly catering to extra high voltage and high voltage substations and strengthening the substation and distribution network. Transmission Line SBU offers a wider portfolio of products and solutions for Transmission and Distribution of Power.Meter Division manufactures single phase and high-end electronic energy meters and provides energy and

Read More