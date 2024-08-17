EMCO Ltd Summary

EMCO Ltd is one of the leading Indian manufacturing companies and End-to-End solution Provider in Power Transmission and Distribution sector. The company is the third largest manufacturer of Transformers in India and a leading player in Electronic Energy Meters and Turnkey Electrical Projects. The company operates in the power industry, which constitutes of generation, transmission, distribution and manufacture of power equipment viz Generation Equipment and T & D Equipment.EMCO Ltd has four divisions namely Transformer division, Project division, Meter division and the International division. Transformer division is the oldest division and contributes the most to the top as well as the bottom line of the company. This division manufactures widest range of transformers used in the power industry in India. This division has three manufacturing plants. The large power transformer plant at Thane and the industrial transformer plant and distribution transformer plant at Jalgaon.The Project Division has two Strategic Business Units namely, Substation SBU and Transmission Line SBU. Substation SBU focuses on turnkey projects in the T & D area, mainly catering to extra high voltage and high voltage substations and strengthening the substation and distribution network. Transmission Line SBU offers a wider portfolio of products and solutions for Transmission and Distribution of Power.Meter Division manufactures single phase and high-end electronic energy meters and provides energy and revenue management solutions to customers in the distribution business. The company has state-of- the-art facilities for manufacturing electronics energy meters at Thane, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.International Division provides a platform for offering the products and services to global customers. The company exports their products to around 25 countries around the world.EMCO Ltd was incorporated in the year 1964. The company set up a plant at Thane to manufacture small distribution transformers. In the same year, the company signed a techno-financial collaboration with a Swiss based company, namely Secheron Ltd. These two companies offered 132 kV and 220 kV class transformers. Soon the company absorbed and assimilated the technology from Secheron Ltd and became a market leader in the 220 kV transformer segment.In the year 1996, the company diversified into manufacturing of electronic energy meters and project division for construction of sub-station projects on turnkey basis. They set up a state-of-art facility for electronic energy meter in Dadra. The company became the value added resellers for G.E.Harris of Canada offering SCADA solutions.During the year 1998-99, the company changed their name from EMCO Transformers Ltd to EMCO Ltd. During the year 2000-01, verticalbiz.com (India) Ltd became the wholly owned subsidiary company, which was engaged in the business of developing internet portals and software for electrical industry. During the year 2003-04, verticalbiz.com (India) Ltd was amalgamated with the company with the appointed date April 1, 2003.In October 2004, the company commissioned their new unit at Jalgaon for manufacturing of small Distribution Transformers upto 500 KVA. The production capacity of the Transformers was increased by 1000000 KVA to 8500000 KVA during the financial year 2004-05.During the year 2005-06, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary company namely Emco Energy Ltd to carry on business of generation, transmission and distribution of electrical power and electrical energy both conventional and non-conventional. They increased the production capacity of Transformer by 1500000 KVA. Also, the transformer division received some prestigious orders from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd, Chattisgarh State Electricity Board, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd and Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation.During the year 2006-07, the company entered into a Technical Assistance and Know-How agreement with Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co Ltd to manufacture diverse range of 400 KV Class Transformers. The company acquired the management control of Urja Engineers Ltd, a Baroda based Transmission line Company capable of manufacturing and executing turnkey transmission line projects upto 400 KV. Also, they installed the wind power generation with the capacity of 1500 KVA.During the year 2007-08, Urja Engineers Ltd and India Energy Investments Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company. The company expanded the installed capacity of Transformer by 10000000 KVA to 20000000 KVA and wind power generation by 9090 KVA to 10590 KVA. With the amalgamation of Urja Engineers Ltd with EMCO, the company moved into the Transmission Line business with the capacity of 20000 MT.The company entered into a MoU with Edison Power (Pty) Ltd, a leading electrical contracting Company from South Africa for setting up a transformer manufacturing plant in South Africa and marketing the transformers in the African Region. The company also floated a 100% subsidiary in Singapore namely EMCO Overseas Pte Ltd.EMCO Overseas Pte Ltd entered into an agreement to acquire 37.35% equity of Rabaan (S) Pte Ltd, Singapore. Also, they have an arrangement to acquire 37.35% of the shareholding of PT Bina Insan Sukses Mandiri, which has the estimated thermal coal reserves of 105 million metric tons.In March 2008, the company bagged a prestigious order from Corporate Power Ltd, Ranchi, Jharkhand for Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 400 kV Double Circuit / Double Strung Transmission Line on Turnkey basis from Hempur to PGCIL, Grid Substation at Namkum. In May 2008, the company bagged an order for establishment of 400/220/66kV new sub station at Mundka on turnkey basis from Delhi Transco Ltd. The value of the order is Rs 126 crore. In June 2008, they bagged a prestigious project on turnkey basis from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd for the establishment of 220 KV Gas Insulated Substation GIS at Bhandup in Mumbai.