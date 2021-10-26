iifl-logo-icon 1
EMCO Ltd Key Ratios

1.95
(2.63%)
Oct 26, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.44

4.28

-16.9

8.19

Op profit growth

-215.45

19.27

-29.87

6.89

EBIT growth

-144.37

79.71

-34.89

1.7

Net profit growth

70.21

48.14

282.95

173.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-21.95

8.85

7.74

9.17

EBIT margin

-9

9.45

5.48

6.99

Net profit margin

-28.52

-7.8

-5.49

-1.19

RoCE

-2.94

6.25

3.61

5.89

RoNW

-14.05

-5.56

-2.8

-0.6

RoA

-2.33

-1.29

-0.9

-0.25

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.1

Cash EPS

-18.91

-12.35

-9.46

-4.92

Book value per share

18.72

39.89

47.27

69.77

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.54

-2.25

-2.73

-6.71

P/B

0.55

0.69

0.54

0.47

EV/EBIDTA

-55.42

12.04

16.58

9.89

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

-7.08

Tax payout

-39.4

-52.19

-33.84

29.27

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

563.73

270.86

275.76

224.34

Inventory days

141.08

75.1

94.33

86.63

Creditor days

-137.74

-99.93

-100.96

-78.88

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.23

-0.58

-0.39

-0.88

Net debt / equity

7.54

3.64

2.76

1.4

Net debt / op. profit

-11.15

13.23

14.16

7.45

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-87.96

-76.52

-76.6

-77.96

Employee costs

-9.92

-5.39

-4.97

-4.39

Other costs

-24.06

-9.22

-10.68

-8.47

