EMCO Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.95
(2.63%)
Oct 26, 2021|03:53:49 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

345.98

841.34

806.25

912.23

yoy growth (%)

-58.87

4.35

-11.61

9.6

Raw materials

-306.69

-643.8

-618.03

-706.57

As % of sales

88.64

76.52

76.65

77.45

Employee costs

-37.13

-43.66

-40.12

-39.77

As % of sales

10.73

5.18

4.97

4.36

Other costs

-82.81

-74.31

-80.33

-73.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.93

8.83

9.96

8.06

Operating profit

-80.65

79.56

67.75

92.33

OPM

-23.31

9.45

8.4

10.12

Depreciation

-16.72

-18.06

-19.63

-19.58

Interest expense

-144.71

-130.21

-107.51

-66.87

Other income

9.17

10.19

11.67

0.2

Profit before tax

-232.91

-58.52

-47.72

6.07

Taxes

72.69

28.87

22.66

-2.81

Tax rate

-31.21

-49.33

-47.49

-46.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-160.22

-29.65

-25.05

3.25

Exceptional items

0

-39.19

0

0

Net profit

-160.22

-68.84

-25.05

3.25

yoy growth (%)

132.71

174.77

-869.88

-53.95

NPM

-46.3

-8.18

-3.1

0.35

