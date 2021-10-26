Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
345.98
841.34
806.25
912.23
yoy growth (%)
-58.87
4.35
-11.61
9.6
Raw materials
-306.69
-643.8
-618.03
-706.57
As % of sales
88.64
76.52
76.65
77.45
Employee costs
-37.13
-43.66
-40.12
-39.77
As % of sales
10.73
5.18
4.97
4.36
Other costs
-82.81
-74.31
-80.33
-73.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.93
8.83
9.96
8.06
Operating profit
-80.65
79.56
67.75
92.33
OPM
-23.31
9.45
8.4
10.12
Depreciation
-16.72
-18.06
-19.63
-19.58
Interest expense
-144.71
-130.21
-107.51
-66.87
Other income
9.17
10.19
11.67
0.2
Profit before tax
-232.91
-58.52
-47.72
6.07
Taxes
72.69
28.87
22.66
-2.81
Tax rate
-31.21
-49.33
-47.49
-46.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-160.22
-29.65
-25.05
3.25
Exceptional items
0
-39.19
0
0
Net profit
-160.22
-68.84
-25.05
3.25
yoy growth (%)
132.71
174.77
-869.88
-53.95
NPM
-46.3
-8.18
-3.1
0.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.