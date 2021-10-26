iifl-logo-icon 1
EMCO Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.95
(2.63%)
Oct 26, 2021

EMCO Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-232.91

-58.52

-47.72

6.07

Depreciation

-16.72

-18.06

-19.63

-19.58

Tax paid

72.69

28.87

22.66

-2.81

Working capital

-244.74

87.6

163.58

90.9

Other operating items

Operating

-421.68

39.87

118.88

74.56

Capital expenditure

3.88

-25.39

-170.65

12.3

Free cash flow

-417.79

14.48

-51.76

86.86

Equity raised

906.06

1,042.85

1,114.59

1,124.12

Investing

-0.06

0.23

35.77

75.25

Financing

-25.97

141.42

226.18

90.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.68

Net in cash

462.22

1,199

1,324.78

1,377.54

