EMCO Ltd Balance Sheet

1.95
(2.63%)
Oct 26, 2021|03:53:49 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

5

13.58

13.58

13.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

239.94

-1,953.33

293.02

452.8

Net Worth

244.94

-1,939.75

306.6

466.36

Minority Interest

Debt

0

1,864.25

919.03

945

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.03

0

0

Total Liabilities

244.94

-75.47

1,225.63

1,411.36

Fixed Assets

0

0

220.97

233.67

Intangible Assets

Investments

13.79

3.65

121.17

121.24

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

105.74

33.37

Networking Capital

185.25

-96.33

762.69

992.18

Inventories

0

5.28

162.58

140.22

Inventory Days

171.51

60.83

Sundry Debtors

0

0

569.34

640.38

Debtor Days

600.63

277.81

Other Current Assets

192.41

115.69

432.05

478.34

Sundry Creditors

-1.75

-153.65

-182.03

-177.97

Creditor Days

192.03

77.2

Other Current Liabilities

-5.41

-63.65

-219.25

-88.79

Cash

45.9

17.21

15.07

30.9

Total Assets

244.94

-75.47

1,225.64

1,411.36

