EMCO Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
5
13.58
13.58
13.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
239.94
-1,953.33
293.02
452.8
Net Worth
244.94
-1,939.75
306.6
466.36
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1,864.25
919.03
945
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
244.94
-75.47
1,225.63
1,411.36
Fixed Assets
0
0
220.97
233.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.79
3.65
121.17
121.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
105.74
33.37
Networking Capital
185.25
-96.33
762.69
992.18
Inventories
0
5.28
162.58
140.22
Inventory Days
171.51
60.83
Sundry Debtors
0
0
569.34
640.38
Debtor Days
600.63
277.81
Other Current Assets
192.41
115.69
432.05
478.34
Sundry Creditors
-1.75
-153.65
-182.03
-177.97
Creditor Days
192.03
77.2
Other Current Liabilities
-5.41
-63.65
-219.25
-88.79
Cash
45.9
17.21
15.07
30.9
Total Assets
244.94
-75.47
1,225.64
1,411.36
No Record Found
