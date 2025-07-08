iifl-logo
Easun Reyrolle Ltd Share Price Live

2.4
(-2.04%)
Oct 6, 2022|03:12:53 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.45
  • Day's High2.55
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.45
  • Day's Low2.35
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value53.49
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.39
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Easun Reyrolle Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

2.45

Prev. Close

2.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.34

Day's High

2.55

Day's Low

2.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

53.49

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Easun Reyrolle Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Easun Reyrolle Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Easun Reyrolle Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:12 AM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.24%

Foreign: 0.24%

Indian: 35.78%

Non-Promoter- 4.89%

Institutions: 4.88%

Non-Institutions: 59.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Easun Reyrolle Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

6.16

6.16

6.16

6.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

158.56

176.46

176.47

155.27

Net Worth

164.72

182.62

182.63

161.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

18.74

27.79

35.03

62.41

yoy growth (%)

-32.56

-20.66

-43.86

-65.73

Raw materials

-10.06

-18.68

-21.03

-40.63

As % of sales

53.71

67.2

60.03

65.09

Employee costs

-12.33

-13.11

-11.57

-16.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-21.46

-23.92

-36.85

-35.58

Depreciation

-4.74

-4.95

-7.3

-7.34

Tax paid

0

0

0

4.29

Working capital

59.57

37.27

5.74

-10.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.56

-20.66

-43.86

-65.73

Op profit growth

47.61

27.71

-3.07

-286.58

EBIT growth

76.57

15.24

-0.51

941.44

Net profit growth

-13.15

-44.92

20.32

16.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

85.78

74.22

86.8

92.88

117.93

Excise Duty

0

0.32

1.75

0

0

Net Sales

85.78

73.9

85.05

92.88

117.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

6.78

8.65

Other Income

2.33

4.81

4.85

0

0

Easun Reyrolle Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,840

65.51,23,748.13474.630.763,139.68333.88

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,296.8

64.671,17,391.56674.50.363,808.7344.18

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

675.8

111.91,06,414.84275.490.192,563.444.89

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

66.26

45.0790,038.371,174.2603,561.324.05

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

258.1

175.6589,906.88504.050.198,993.3772.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Easun Reyrolle Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Hari Eswaran

Managing Director

Raj H Eswaran

Independent Director

Rakesh Garg

Independent Director

Sweta Mandora Prajapati

Registered Office

Temple Tower 6th Floor,

672 Anna Salai Nandanam,

Tamil Nadu - 600035

Tel: 91-044-24346425

Website: http://www.easunreyrolle.com

Email: hosur@easunreyrolle.com

Registrar Office

2nd Floor Kences Tow,

1 Ramakrishna Street, Usman Road T.Nagar,

Chennai-600017

Tel: 91-44-28140801/803

Website: www.integratedindia.in

Email: sureshbabu@iepindia.com/yesbalu@iepindia.com

Summary

Easun Reyrolle Ltd., previously known as Easun Reyrolle Relays and Devices was incorporated in 1974 at Hosur and commenced production in 1980. The company was promoted by the late K Easwaran, Hari Eas...
Reports by Easun Reyrolle Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Easun Reyrolle Ltd share price today?

The Easun Reyrolle Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Easun Reyrolle Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Easun Reyrolle Ltd is ₹7.39 Cr. as of 06 Oct ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Easun Reyrolle Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Easun Reyrolle Ltd is 0 and 0.05 as of 06 Oct ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Easun Reyrolle Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Easun Reyrolle Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Easun Reyrolle Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Oct ‘22

What is the CAGR of Easun Reyrolle Ltd?

Easun Reyrolle Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -32.64%, 3 Years at -12.64%, 1 Year at -12.73%, 6 Month at -20.00%, 3 Month at 6.67% and 1 Month at 2.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Easun Reyrolle Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Easun Reyrolle Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

