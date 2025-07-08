Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹2.45
Prev. Close₹2.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.34
Day's High₹2.55
Day's Low₹2.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹53.49
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
6.16
6.16
6.16
6.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
158.56
176.46
176.47
155.27
Net Worth
164.72
182.62
182.63
161.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
18.74
27.79
35.03
62.41
yoy growth (%)
-32.56
-20.66
-43.86
-65.73
Raw materials
-10.06
-18.68
-21.03
-40.63
As % of sales
53.71
67.2
60.03
65.09
Employee costs
-12.33
-13.11
-11.57
-16.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-21.46
-23.92
-36.85
-35.58
Depreciation
-4.74
-4.95
-7.3
-7.34
Tax paid
0
0
0
4.29
Working capital
59.57
37.27
5.74
-10.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.56
-20.66
-43.86
-65.73
Op profit growth
47.61
27.71
-3.07
-286.58
EBIT growth
76.57
15.24
-0.51
941.44
Net profit growth
-13.15
-44.92
20.32
16.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
85.78
74.22
86.8
92.88
117.93
Excise Duty
0
0.32
1.75
0
0
Net Sales
85.78
73.9
85.05
92.88
117.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
6.78
8.65
Other Income
2.33
4.81
4.85
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,840
|65.5
|1,23,748.13
|474.63
|0.76
|3,139.68
|333.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,296.8
|64.67
|1,17,391.56
|674.5
|0.36
|3,808.7
|344.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
675.8
|111.9
|1,06,414.84
|275.49
|0.19
|2,563.4
|44.89
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
66.26
|45.07
|90,038.37
|1,174.26
|0
|3,561.32
|4.05
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
258.1
|175.65
|89,906.88
|504.05
|0.19
|8,993.37
|72.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Hari Eswaran
Managing Director
Raj H Eswaran
Independent Director
Rakesh Garg
Independent Director
Sweta Mandora Prajapati
Temple Tower 6th Floor,
672 Anna Salai Nandanam,
Tamil Nadu - 600035
Tel: 91-044-24346425
Website: http://www.easunreyrolle.com
Email: hosur@easunreyrolle.com
2nd Floor Kences Tow,
1 Ramakrishna Street, Usman Road T.Nagar,
Chennai-600017
Tel: 91-44-28140801/803
Website: www.integratedindia.in
Email: sureshbabu@iepindia.com/yesbalu@iepindia.com
Summary
Easun Reyrolle Ltd., previously known as Easun Reyrolle Relays and Devices was incorporated in 1974 at Hosur and commenced production in 1980. The company was promoted by the late K Easwaran, Hari Eas...
