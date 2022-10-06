Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
18.74
27.79
35.03
62.41
yoy growth (%)
-32.56
-20.66
-43.86
-65.73
Raw materials
-10.06
-18.68
-21.03
-40.63
As % of sales
53.71
67.2
60.03
65.09
Employee costs
-12.33
-13.11
-11.57
-16.75
As % of sales
65.78
47.19
33.05
26.84
Other costs
-13.17
-7.39
-11.34
-14.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
70.28
26.61
32.39
22.8
Operating profit
-16.83
-11.4
-8.92
-9.21
OPM
-89.78
-41.01
-25.48
-14.75
Depreciation
-4.74
-4.95
-7.3
-7.34
Interest expense
-2.04
-12.93
-27.31
-25.99
Other income
2.16
5.36
6.69
6.96
Profit before tax
-21.46
-23.92
-36.85
-35.58
Taxes
0
0
0
4.29
Tax rate
0
0
0
-12.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.46
-23.92
-36.85
-31.28
Exceptional items
0
-0.78
-8.01
-6
Net profit
-21.46
-24.71
-44.87
-37.29
yoy growth (%)
-13.15
-44.92
20.32
16.16
NPM
-114.49
-88.91
-128.07
-59.75
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.