iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Easun Reyrolle Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.4
(-2.04%)
Oct 6, 2022|03:12:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Easun Reyrolle Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

18.74

27.79

35.03

62.41

yoy growth (%)

-32.56

-20.66

-43.86

-65.73

Raw materials

-10.06

-18.68

-21.03

-40.63

As % of sales

53.71

67.2

60.03

65.09

Employee costs

-12.33

-13.11

-11.57

-16.75

As % of sales

65.78

47.19

33.05

26.84

Other costs

-13.17

-7.39

-11.34

-14.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

70.28

26.61

32.39

22.8

Operating profit

-16.83

-11.4

-8.92

-9.21

OPM

-89.78

-41.01

-25.48

-14.75

Depreciation

-4.74

-4.95

-7.3

-7.34

Interest expense

-2.04

-12.93

-27.31

-25.99

Other income

2.16

5.36

6.69

6.96

Profit before tax

-21.46

-23.92

-36.85

-35.58

Taxes

0

0

0

4.29

Tax rate

0

0

0

-12.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-21.46

-23.92

-36.85

-31.28

Exceptional items

0

-0.78

-8.01

-6

Net profit

-21.46

-24.71

-44.87

-37.29

yoy growth (%)

-13.15

-44.92

20.32

16.16

NPM

-114.49

-88.91

-128.07

-59.75

Easun Reyrolle : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Easun Reyrolle Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.