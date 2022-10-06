Easun Reyrolle Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
6.16
6.16
6.16
6.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
158.56
176.46
176.47
155.27
Net Worth
164.72
182.62
182.63
161.43
Minority Interest
Debt
335.59
334.36
299.94
260.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
500.31
516.98
482.57
421.91
Fixed Assets
82.86
87.28
106.39
79.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
155.03
155.03
155.02
155.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
253.62
264.96
220.62
183.27
Inventories
68.81
68.53
33.39
37.13
Inventory Days
1,334.31
438.43
386.81
Sundry Debtors
148.61
166.88
169.54
204.06
Debtor Days
3,249.23
2,226.18
2,125.86
Other Current Assets
115.39
120.23
120.3
114.35
Sundry Creditors
-49.14
-56.32
-70.21
-126.92
Creditor Days
1,096.57
921.9
1,322.23
Other Current Liabilities
-30.05
-34.36
-32.4
-45.35
Cash
8.82
9.71
0.54
4.24
Total Assets
500.33
516.98
482.57
421.91
