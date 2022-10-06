iifl-logo
Easun Reyrolle Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.4
(-2.04%)
Oct 6, 2022|03:12:53 PM

Easun Reyrolle FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-21.46

-23.92

-36.85

-35.58

Depreciation

-4.74

-4.95

-7.3

-7.34

Tax paid

0

0

0

4.29

Working capital

59.57

37.27

5.74

-10.88

Other operating items

Operating

33.35

8.38

-38.42

-49.51

Capital expenditure

-14.36

-20.87

-7.19

1.31

Free cash flow

18.99

-12.48

-45.62

-48.19

Equity raised

374.39

356.45

395.49

417.1

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

117.94

122.98

125.16

115.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

511.34

466.94

475.02

484.62

