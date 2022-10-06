Easun Reyrolle Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-21.46
-23.92
-36.85
-35.58
Depreciation
-4.74
-4.95
-7.3
-7.34
Tax paid
0
0
0
4.29
Working capital
59.57
37.27
5.74
-10.88
Other operating items
Operating
33.35
8.38
-38.42
-49.51
Capital expenditure
-14.36
-20.87
-7.19
1.31
Free cash flow
18.99
-12.48
-45.62
-48.19
Equity raised
374.39
356.45
395.49
417.1
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
117.94
122.98
125.16
115.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
511.34
466.94
475.02
484.62
