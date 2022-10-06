Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.1
-8.43
-21.23
-54.01
Op profit growth
-125.28
1,773.57
-107.53
-115.78
EBIT growth
89.8
-43.86
-18.51
-475.6
Net profit growth
-25.85
-56.52
19.52
30.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.61
5.55
0.27
-2.83
EBIT margin
-17.86
-8.17
-13.33
-12.89
Net profit margin
-21.1
-24.73
-52.09
-34.33
RoCE
-2.75
-1.65
-3.21
-3.68
RoNW
-2.53
-3.69
-8.56
-6.19
RoA
-0.81
-1.24
-3.13
-2.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-10.52
-12.32
-22.02
-19.8
Book value per share
47.41
52.32
40.07
51.7
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.28
-2.34
-1.35
-2.04
P/B
0.28
0.55
0.74
0.78
EV/EBIDTA
104.52
40.72
48.32
64.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
-10.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
861.76
814.79
963.54
866.97
Inventory days
391.85
270.64
250.78
199.69
Creditor days
-333.51
-475.84
-690.56
-607.25
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
5.49
0.52
0.44
0.57
Net debt / equity
2.3
1.96
2
1.35
Net debt / op. profit
-282.13
67.05
984.32
-64.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-31.55
-37.81
-42.11
-43.43
Employee costs
-43.09
-34.71
-31.94
-36.09
Other costs
-26.97
-21.91
-25.66
-23.3
