Easun Reyrolle Ltd Key Ratios

2.4
(-2.04%)
Oct 6, 2022|03:12:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.1

-8.43

-21.23

-54.01

Op profit growth

-125.28

1,773.57

-107.53

-115.78

EBIT growth

89.8

-43.86

-18.51

-475.6

Net profit growth

-25.85

-56.52

19.52

30.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1.61

5.55

0.27

-2.83

EBIT margin

-17.86

-8.17

-13.33

-12.89

Net profit margin

-21.1

-24.73

-52.09

-34.33

RoCE

-2.75

-1.65

-3.21

-3.68

RoNW

-2.53

-3.69

-8.56

-6.19

RoA

-0.81

-1.24

-3.13

-2.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-10.52

-12.32

-22.02

-19.8

Book value per share

47.41

52.32

40.07

51.7

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.28

-2.34

-1.35

-2.04

P/B

0.28

0.55

0.74

0.78

EV/EBIDTA

104.52

40.72

48.32

64.06

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

-10.31

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

861.76

814.79

963.54

866.97

Inventory days

391.85

270.64

250.78

199.69

Creditor days

-333.51

-475.84

-690.56

-607.25

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

5.49

0.52

0.44

0.57

Net debt / equity

2.3

1.96

2

1.35

Net debt / op. profit

-282.13

67.05

984.32

-64.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-31.55

-37.81

-42.11

-43.43

Employee costs

-43.09

-34.71

-31.94

-36.09

Other costs

-26.97

-21.91

-25.66

-23.3

