SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹0.25
Prev. Close₹0.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.35
Day's Low₹0.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
22.77
22.77
22.77
22.77
Preference Capital
103.78
103.78
103.78
103.78
Reserves
-888.6
-483.27
-480.3
-477.44
Net Worth
-762.05
-356.72
-353.75
-350.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.04
0.02
0.16
0.42
yoy growth (%)
106.66
-85.4
-61.62
-59.7
Raw materials
-0.05
-0.02
-0.15
-0.37
As % of sales
113.3
91.66
95.01
87.23
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.23
-0.2
-0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.05
-2.67
-0.61
-1.56
Depreciation
0
0
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.22
-2.49
-107.12
-6.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
106.66
-85.4
-61.62
-59.7
Op profit growth
-91.48
365.06
-67.47
5.69
EBIT growth
-98.05
339.52
-60.17
-23.79
Net profit growth
4.06
-97.14
6,203.78
-42.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
1.46
2.86
7.75
7.92
11.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.46
2.86
7.75
7.92
11.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.17
Other Income
0.08
0.08
0.14
2.13
0.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Dinesh Kumar
Whole-time Director
Aneesh Mittal
Director
Ritu Lal Kumar
Independent Director
Vikas Nayyar
Independent Director
Narender Kalwakuntla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by XL Energy Ltd
Summary
XL Energy Ltd is one of the leading end to end solution providers in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing Telecom equipment like CDMA mobile handsets, code division multiple access (CDMA) and global system for mobile communications (GSM) fixed wireless phones, switched mode power supply (SMPS) power systems. They supply these handsets to Indian telecom operators/ service providers like Tata, Reliance, BSNL and MTNL, and network integrators like NORTEL and ERRICSON. In energy segment they are engaged in products like ethanol and solar photovoltaic products.XL Energy Ltd was incorporated on October 3, 1985 as a private limited company with the name of XL Cable Splices Pvt Ltd. The company was established with the main objective of carrying on the business as manufacturers and dealers in cable splices, manufacturers of protection equipment and allied accessories for Electronic Telephone Exchanges and other establishments. In December 18, 1985, the name of the company was changed from XL Cable Splices Pvt Ltd to XL Telecom Pvt Ltd, since the company got into telecom line.Initially, the company focused in Outside Plant accessories and more specifically Jointing Kits for PIJF Cables. In the year 1990, they established manufacturing facility to manufacture Heat Shrink Sleeves, the main component in the Jointing kit, as backward integration project in Technical and Financial assistance with the then German Major SIEMENS through its subsidiary RXS Kabelgarniturien GmbH, Germ
Read More
