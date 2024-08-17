iifl-logo-icon 1
XL Energy Ltd Share Price

0.25
(-16.67%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:21:49 PM

XL Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

0.25

Prev. Close

0.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.35

Day's Low

0.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

XL Energy Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

XL Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

XL Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:17 AM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.23%

Non-Promoter- 77.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

XL Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

22.77

22.77

22.77

22.77

Preference Capital

103.78

103.78

103.78

103.78

Reserves

-888.6

-483.27

-480.3

-477.44

Net Worth

-762.05

-356.72

-353.75

-350.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.04

0.02

0.16

0.42

yoy growth (%)

106.66

-85.4

-61.62

-59.7

Raw materials

-0.05

-0.02

-0.15

-0.37

As % of sales

113.3

91.66

95.01

87.23

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.23

-0.2

-0.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.05

-2.67

-0.61

-1.56

Depreciation

0

0

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.22

-2.49

-107.12

-6.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

106.66

-85.4

-61.62

-59.7

Op profit growth

-91.48

365.06

-67.47

5.69

EBIT growth

-98.05

339.52

-60.17

-23.79

Net profit growth

4.06

-97.14

6,203.78

-42.34

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

1.46

2.86

7.75

7.92

11.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.46

2.86

7.75

7.92

11.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.17

Other Income

0.08

0.08

0.14

2.13

0.15

XL Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT XL Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Dinesh Kumar

Whole-time Director

Aneesh Mittal

Director

Ritu Lal Kumar

Independent Director

Vikas Nayyar

Independent Director

Narender Kalwakuntla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by XL Energy Ltd

Summary

Summary

XL Energy Ltd is one of the leading end to end solution providers in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing Telecom equipment like CDMA mobile handsets, code division multiple access (CDMA) and global system for mobile communications (GSM) fixed wireless phones, switched mode power supply (SMPS) power systems. They supply these handsets to Indian telecom operators/ service providers like Tata, Reliance, BSNL and MTNL, and network integrators like NORTEL and ERRICSON. In energy segment they are engaged in products like ethanol and solar photovoltaic products.XL Energy Ltd was incorporated on October 3, 1985 as a private limited company with the name of XL Cable Splices Pvt Ltd. The company was established with the main objective of carrying on the business as manufacturers and dealers in cable splices, manufacturers of protection equipment and allied accessories for Electronic Telephone Exchanges and other establishments. In December 18, 1985, the name of the company was changed from XL Cable Splices Pvt Ltd to XL Telecom Pvt Ltd, since the company got into telecom line.Initially, the company focused in Outside Plant accessories and more specifically Jointing Kits for PIJF Cables. In the year 1990, they established manufacturing facility to manufacture Heat Shrink Sleeves, the main component in the Jointing kit, as backward integration project in Technical and Financial assistance with the then German Major SIEMENS through its subsidiary RXS Kabelgarniturien GmbH, Germ
