XL Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.25
(-16.67%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:21:49 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.04

0.02

0.16

0.42

yoy growth (%)

106.66

-85.4

-61.62

-59.7

Raw materials

-0.05

-0.02

-0.15

-0.37

As % of sales

113.3

91.66

95.01

87.23

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.23

-0.2

-0.28

As % of sales

282.66

995.83

126.94

66.92

Other costs

-0.09

-2.61

-0.41

-1.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

193.14

10,877.5

250.48

385.22

Operating profit

-0.24

-2.84

-0.61

-1.88

OPM

-489.11

-11,865

-372.44

-439.37

Depreciation

0

0

-0.05

-0.06

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.03

Other income

0.19

0.17

0.05

0.41

Profit before tax

-0.05

-2.67

-0.61

-1.56

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

-2.67

-0.61

-1.56

Exceptional items

-2.92

-0.18

-99.56

-0.02

Net profit

-2.97

-2.85

-100.17

-1.58

yoy growth (%)

4.06

-97.14

6,203.78

-42.34

NPM

-6,000

-11,915.83

-60,936.55

-370.96

