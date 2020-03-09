Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.04
0.02
0.16
0.42
yoy growth (%)
106.66
-85.4
-61.62
-59.7
Raw materials
-0.05
-0.02
-0.15
-0.37
As % of sales
113.3
91.66
95.01
87.23
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.23
-0.2
-0.28
As % of sales
282.66
995.83
126.94
66.92
Other costs
-0.09
-2.61
-0.41
-1.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
193.14
10,877.5
250.48
385.22
Operating profit
-0.24
-2.84
-0.61
-1.88
OPM
-489.11
-11,865
-372.44
-439.37
Depreciation
0
0
-0.05
-0.06
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.03
Other income
0.19
0.17
0.05
0.41
Profit before tax
-0.05
-2.67
-0.61
-1.56
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
-2.67
-0.61
-1.56
Exceptional items
-2.92
-0.18
-99.56
-0.02
Net profit
-2.97
-2.85
-100.17
-1.58
yoy growth (%)
4.06
-97.14
6,203.78
-42.34
NPM
-6,000
-11,915.83
-60,936.55
-370.96
