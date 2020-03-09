Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-48.8
-63.08
-2.14
-29.12
Op profit growth
4,885.21
-101.5
-4.44
-163.31
EBIT growth
-58.25
86.09
-52.2
-49.26
Net profit growth
-58.28
72.1
-17.72
-71.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-117.42
-1.2
29.57
30.28
EBIT margin
-133.01
-163.08
-32.35
-66.24
Net profit margin
-134.84
-165.47
-35.49
-42.22
RoCE
-0.2
-0.49
-0.28
-0.61
RoNW
-1.15
-3.79
-7.1
-15.77
RoA
-0.05
-0.12
-0.07
-0.09
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1
-4.14
-3.37
-4.87
Book value per share
17.22
20.45
6.91
1.59
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.49
-0.63
-0.74
-0.37
P/B
-0.08
-0.1
-0.06
-0.04
EV/EBIDTA
-552.67
19,501.72
373.72
333.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
1.13
-0.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
38,891.05
18,305.49
5,475.11
4,820.11
Inventory days
19,094.78
9,856.9
3,675.66
3,676.26
Creditor days
-760.46
-910.04
-564.03
-633.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
72.42
68.32
11.8
39.09
Net debt / equity
22.95
19.33
57.47
229.3
Net debt / op. profit
-523.75
-26,110.14
394.72
347
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-76.27
-6.01
-17.85
-26.03
Employee costs
-13.23
-5.95
-1.56
-5.33
Other costs
-127.91
-89.23
-51
-38.34
