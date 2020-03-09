iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

XL Energy Ltd Key Ratios

0.25
(-16.67%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:21:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR XL Energy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-48.8

-63.08

-2.14

-29.12

Op profit growth

4,885.21

-101.5

-4.44

-163.31

EBIT growth

-58.25

86.09

-52.2

-49.26

Net profit growth

-58.28

72.1

-17.72

-71.45

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-117.42

-1.2

29.57

30.28

EBIT margin

-133.01

-163.08

-32.35

-66.24

Net profit margin

-134.84

-165.47

-35.49

-42.22

RoCE

-0.2

-0.49

-0.28

-0.61

RoNW

-1.15

-3.79

-7.1

-15.77

RoA

-0.05

-0.12

-0.07

-0.09

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1

-4.14

-3.37

-4.87

Book value per share

17.22

20.45

6.91

1.59

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.49

-0.63

-0.74

-0.37

P/B

-0.08

-0.1

-0.06

-0.04

EV/EBIDTA

-552.67

19,501.72

373.72

333.99

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

1.13

-0.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

38,891.05

18,305.49

5,475.11

4,820.11

Inventory days

19,094.78

9,856.9

3,675.66

3,676.26

Creditor days

-760.46

-910.04

-564.03

-633.64

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

72.42

68.32

11.8

39.09

Net debt / equity

22.95

19.33

57.47

229.3

Net debt / op. profit

-523.75

-26,110.14

394.72

347

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-76.27

-6.01

-17.85

-26.03

Employee costs

-13.23

-5.95

-1.56

-5.33

Other costs

-127.91

-89.23

-51

-38.34

XL Energy Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR XL Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.