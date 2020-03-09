XL Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
22.77
22.77
22.77
22.77
Preference Capital
103.78
103.78
103.78
103.78
Reserves
-888.6
-483.27
-480.3
-477.44
Net Worth
-762.05
-356.72
-353.75
-350.89
Minority Interest
Debt
745.36
789.88
789.88
790.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-16.69
433.16
436.13
439.55
Fixed Assets
0
254.31
254.32
254.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.05
2.97
2.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-16.72
178.8
178.83
182.25
Inventories
0
0.04
0.09
0.12
Inventory Days
294.35
1,368.75
266.42
Sundry Debtors
0.01
53.43
53.59
53.82
Debtor Days
3,93,184.47
8,15,014.58
1,19,490.87
Other Current Assets
13.86
154.92
154.74
155.64
Sundry Creditors
-1.29
-1.33
-1.34
-1.38
Creditor Days
9,787.29
20,379.16
3,063.86
Other Current Liabilities
-29.3
-28.26
-28.25
-25.95
Cash
0.03
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
-16.69
433.17
436.13
439.55
