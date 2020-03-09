iifl-logo-icon 1
XL Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

0.25
(-16.67%)
Mar 9, 2020

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

22.77

22.77

22.77

22.77

Preference Capital

103.78

103.78

103.78

103.78

Reserves

-888.6

-483.27

-480.3

-477.44

Net Worth

-762.05

-356.72

-353.75

-350.89

Minority Interest

Debt

745.36

789.88

789.88

790.44

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-16.69

433.16

436.13

439.55

Fixed Assets

0

254.31

254.32

254.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.05

2.97

2.97

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-16.72

178.8

178.83

182.25

Inventories

0

0.04

0.09

0.12

Inventory Days

294.35

1,368.75

266.42

Sundry Debtors

0.01

53.43

53.59

53.82

Debtor Days

3,93,184.47

8,15,014.58

1,19,490.87

Other Current Assets

13.86

154.92

154.74

155.64

Sundry Creditors

-1.29

-1.33

-1.34

-1.38

Creditor Days

9,787.29

20,379.16

3,063.86

Other Current Liabilities

-29.3

-28.26

-28.25

-25.95

Cash

0.03

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

-16.69

433.17

436.13

439.55

