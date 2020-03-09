XL Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.05
-2.67
-0.61
-1.56
Depreciation
0
0
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.22
-2.49
-107.12
-6.01
Other operating items
Operating
-0.28
-5.17
-107.78
-7.64
Capital expenditure
-2.39
0
-9.08
-29.58
Free cash flow
-2.67
-5.17
-116.86
-37.22
Equity raised
-960.59
-954.88
-754.52
-751.34
Investing
-2.92
0
0
0
Financing
1,579.76
-0.56
-11.96
-15.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
613.56
-960.61
-883.35
-804.09
