XL Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.25
(-16.67%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:21:49 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR XL Energy Ltd

XL Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.05

-2.67

-0.61

-1.56

Depreciation

0

0

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.22

-2.49

-107.12

-6.01

Other operating items

Operating

-0.28

-5.17

-107.78

-7.64

Capital expenditure

-2.39

0

-9.08

-29.58

Free cash flow

-2.67

-5.17

-116.86

-37.22

Equity raised

-960.59

-954.88

-754.52

-751.34

Investing

-2.92

0

0

0

Financing

1,579.76

-0.56

-11.96

-15.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

613.56

-960.61

-883.35

-804.09

