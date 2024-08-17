XL Energy Ltd Summary

XL Energy Ltd is one of the leading end to end solution providers in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing Telecom equipment like CDMA mobile handsets, code division multiple access (CDMA) and global system for mobile communications (GSM) fixed wireless phones, switched mode power supply (SMPS) power systems. They supply these handsets to Indian telecom operators/ service providers like Tata, Reliance, BSNL and MTNL, and network integrators like NORTEL and ERRICSON. In energy segment they are engaged in products like ethanol and solar photovoltaic products.XL Energy Ltd was incorporated on October 3, 1985 as a private limited company with the name of XL Cable Splices Pvt Ltd. The company was established with the main objective of carrying on the business as manufacturers and dealers in cable splices, manufacturers of protection equipment and allied accessories for Electronic Telephone Exchanges and other establishments. In December 18, 1985, the name of the company was changed from XL Cable Splices Pvt Ltd to XL Telecom Pvt Ltd, since the company got into telecom line.Initially, the company focused in Outside Plant accessories and more specifically Jointing Kits for PIJF Cables. In the year 1990, they established manufacturing facility to manufacture Heat Shrink Sleeves, the main component in the Jointing kit, as backward integration project in Technical and Financial assistance with the then German Major SIEMENS through its subsidiary RXS Kabelgarniturien GmbH, Germany. In December 31, 1990, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to XL Telecom Ltd.In the year 1995, the company established a Solar Photo Voltaic Module Manufacturing facility. In the year 2000, they established facility to manufacture SMPS Power System in technical assistance with SMPS De Austria. In the year 2002, they diversified into fast growing Indian Mobile segment and of it then emerging CDMA Mobile Market in Technical assistance with internationally renowned market leader Kyocera.During the year 2006-07, the company came out with the initial public offer and their equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd with effect from December 28, 2006. In March 7, 2007 the company changed their name from XL Telecom Ltd to XL Telecom & Energy Ltd.During the year 2007-08, the company increased the Module Capacity from 24 MW per annum to 180 MW per annum. In the year 2009, the company accredited with UL certification to enter into US Markets. In November 2009, the company received orders valued Rs 235 million for supply of solar photovoltaic power systems to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.In April 2010, the company secured export orders worth Rs 197 million for the supply of Solar Panels to the European market. In May 2010, the company entered into a joint venture with SDEM TEGA S.A., a Spain based company for bidding for and executing solar power projects jointly. In July 23, 2010, the company changed their name from XL Telecom & Energy Ltd to XL Energy Ltd. They secured orders valued over Rs 657 million for supply of Export of Solar Photovoltaic Panels to Europe. In February 2011, the company received orders valued over Rs130 million for establishment of a Solar Plant on turnkey/ EPC basis. The company received the order for the turnkey supply and installation of solar power plant being located in Punjab. In March 2011, they received orders valued over Rs 121 million for establishment of a solar power plant on turnkey/ EPC basis in Haryana, India.