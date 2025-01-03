Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
MSTC Ltd
686.95
|-6.70
|-0.97
|4836.13
|33.94
Info Edge (India) Ltd
9025.5
|146.55
|1.65
|116956.15
|157.19
Intrasoft Technologies Ltd
153.2
|-1.18
|-0.76
|249.89
|126.07
Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd
16
|-0.85
|-5.04
|160.71
|0
One 97 Communications Ltd
982.8
|0.40
|0.04
|62641.96
|0
Just Dial Ltd
1064.2
|54.75
|5.42
|9049.99
|27.57
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
600.35
|-15.45
|-2.51
|4663.90
|0
Yatra Online Ltd
119.49
|1.13
|0.95
|1874.99
|222.83
Zomato Ltd
272.85
|-11.75
|-4.13
|263309.82
|160.03
Swiggy Ltd
541.45
|-15.00
|-2.70
|121200.73
|0
Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd
6.57
|-0.29
|-4.23
|137.84
|0
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd
2250.4
|-57.35
|-2.49
|13509.63
|31.84
TBO Tek Ltd
1790.45
|-1.45
|-0.08
|19442.10
|318.21
Creative Newtech Ltd
921
|-23.65
|-2.50
|1299.87
|41.69
Easy Trip Planners Ltd
15.51
|0.18
|1.17
|5496.87
|30.68
Nureca Ltd
307.5
|25.65
|9.10
|307.51
|0
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
167.84
|2.52
|1.52
|47985.52
|295.89
Le Travenues Technology Ltd
178.55
|0.34
|0.19
|6932.49
|97.83
Digidrive Distributors Ltd
46.02
|2.26
|5.16
|177.46
|31.06
MOS Utility Ltd
280.95
|-4.05
|-1.42
|700.57
|117.77
Vasa Denticity Ltd
730.8
|-7.15
|-0.97
|1170.46
|67.21
Womancart Ltd
398.15
|7.80
|2.00
|197.09
|132.77
IBL Finance Ltd
56.75
|2.70
|5.00
|140.35
|58.75
Net Avenue Technologies Ltd
10.95
|-0.35
|-3.10
|23.49
|0
Kaushalya Logistics Ltd
102.55
|-0.60
|-0.58
|190.03
|21.62
Wise Travel India Ltd
165
|-0.45
|-0.27
|392.90
|17.75
Macobs Technologies Ltd
163
|-3.00
|-1.81
|159.66
|73.78
RNFI Services Ltd
252
|20.65
|8.93
|628.81
|63.21
Forcas Studio Ltd
109.55
|-2.20
|-1.97
|192.59
|38.94
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
