E-Commerce/App based Aggregator Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

MSTC Ltd

686.95

-6.70-0.974836.1333.94

Info Edge (India) Ltd

9025.5

146.551.65116956.15157.19

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd

153.2

-1.18-0.76249.89126.07

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd

16

-0.85-5.04160.710

One 97 Communications Ltd

982.8

0.400.0462641.960

Just Dial Ltd

1064.2

54.755.429049.9927.57

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

600.35

-15.45-2.514663.900

Yatra Online Ltd

119.49

1.130.951874.99222.83

Zomato Ltd

272.85

-11.75-4.13263309.82160.03

Swiggy Ltd

541.45

-15.00-2.70121200.730

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd

6.57

-0.29-4.23137.840

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

2250.4

-57.35-2.4913509.6331.84

TBO Tek Ltd

1790.45

-1.45-0.0819442.10318.21

Creative Newtech Ltd

921

-23.65-2.501299.8741.69

Easy Trip Planners Ltd

15.51

0.181.175496.8730.68

Nureca Ltd

307.5

25.659.10307.510

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

167.84

2.521.5247985.52295.89

Le Travenues Technology Ltd

178.55

0.340.196932.4997.83

Digidrive Distributors Ltd

46.02

2.265.16177.4631.06

MOS Utility Ltd

280.95

-4.05-1.42700.57117.77

Vasa Denticity Ltd

730.8

-7.15-0.971170.4667.21

Womancart Ltd

398.15

7.802.00197.09132.77

IBL Finance Ltd

56.75

2.705.00140.3558.75

Net Avenue Technologies Ltd

10.95

-0.35-3.1023.490

Kaushalya Logistics Ltd

102.55

-0.60-0.58190.0321.62

Wise Travel India Ltd

165

-0.45-0.27392.9017.75

Macobs Technologies Ltd

163

-3.00-1.81159.6673.78

RNFI Services Ltd

252

20.658.93628.8163.21

Forcas Studio Ltd

109.55

-2.20-1.97192.5938.94

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

