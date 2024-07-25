Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹164.05
Prev. Close₹166
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.52
Day's High₹164.2
Day's Low₹162
52 Week's High₹197
52 Week's Low₹94.25
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)159.66
P/E73.78
EPS2.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.2
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.63
2.44
0.39
-0.01
Net Worth
9.83
2.45
0.4
0
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Dushyant Gandotra
Whole-time Director
Shivam Bhateja
Non Executive Director
Divya Gandotra
Addtnl Independent Director
Priya Goel
Addtnl Independent Director
Sunil Kumar Rana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Soni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Macobs Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name Macobs Technologies Private Limited dated October 14, 2019 in Rajasthan. Subsequently, the name was changed to Macobs Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 07, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan.The Company operates within the male grooming industry, specializing in the niche area of below-the-belt grooming, and conducts its business exclusively through e-commerce channels such as website https://menhood.in/, without maintaining physical stores or a traditional retail footprint. The website offers a curated selection of trimmers, skincare, and various grooming essentials. Operating within the legal framework, menhood.in provides a seamless online shopping experience for customers seeking quality products tailored to male grooming needs.Operating exclusively online allows the Company for broader market reach, reduced overhead costs, and flexibility in scaling up operations. Collaborating with influencer, health experts, and other brands can enhance visibility and credibility. A strong focus on customer needs and preferences, coupled with active engagement and feedback mechanisms. Efforts to educate and change societal perceptions on male grooming help in building brand authority and trust.Company has developed a diverse range of products catering to various aspects of male grooming. This includes specialized trimmers design
The Macobs Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹163 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Macobs Technologies Ltd is ₹159.66 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Macobs Technologies Ltd is 73.78 and 5.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Macobs Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Macobs Technologies Ltd is ₹94.25 and ₹197 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Macobs Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 61.71%, 3 Month at 17.69% and 1 Month at -0.76%.
