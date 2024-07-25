iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Macobs Technologies Ltd Share Price

163
(-1.81%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:32 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open164.05
  • Day's High164.2
  • 52 Wk High197
  • Prev. Close166
  • Day's Low162
  • 52 Wk Low 94.25
  • Turnover (lac)6.52
  • P/E73.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)159.66
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Macobs Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

164.05

Prev. Close

166

Turnover(Lac.)

6.52

Day's High

164.2

Day's Low

162

52 Week's High

197

52 Week's Low

94.25

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

159.66

P/E

73.78

EPS

2.25

Divi. Yield

0

Macobs Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Macobs Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Macobs Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:29 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jul-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.77%

Non-Promoter- 3.80%

Institutions: 3.80%

Non-Institutions: 48.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Macobs Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.2

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.63

2.44

0.39

-0.01

Net Worth

9.83

2.45

0.4

0

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Macobs Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Macobs Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Dushyant Gandotra

Whole-time Director

Shivam Bhateja

Non Executive Director

Divya Gandotra

Addtnl Independent Director

Priya Goel

Addtnl Independent Director

Sunil Kumar Rana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Soni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Macobs Technologies Ltd

Summary

Macobs Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name Macobs Technologies Private Limited dated October 14, 2019 in Rajasthan. Subsequently, the name was changed to Macobs Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 07, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan.The Company operates within the male grooming industry, specializing in the niche area of below-the-belt grooming, and conducts its business exclusively through e-commerce channels such as website https://menhood.in/, without maintaining physical stores or a traditional retail footprint. The website offers a curated selection of trimmers, skincare, and various grooming essentials. Operating within the legal framework, menhood.in provides a seamless online shopping experience for customers seeking quality products tailored to male grooming needs.Operating exclusively online allows the Company for broader market reach, reduced overhead costs, and flexibility in scaling up operations. Collaborating with influencer, health experts, and other brands can enhance visibility and credibility. A strong focus on customer needs and preferences, coupled with active engagement and feedback mechanisms. Efforts to educate and change societal perceptions on male grooming help in building brand authority and trust.Company has developed a diverse range of products catering to various aspects of male grooming. This includes specialized trimmers design
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Macobs Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Macobs Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹163 today.

What is the Market Cap of Macobs Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Macobs Technologies Ltd is ₹159.66 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Macobs Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Macobs Technologies Ltd is 73.78 and 5.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Macobs Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Macobs Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Macobs Technologies Ltd is ₹94.25 and ₹197 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Macobs Technologies Ltd?

Macobs Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 61.71%, 3 Month at 17.69% and 1 Month at -0.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Macobs Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Macobs Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.78 %
Institutions - 3.81 %
Public - 48.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Macobs Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.