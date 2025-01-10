iifl-logo-icon 1
Macobs Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

177.45
(11.60%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.2

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.63

2.44

0.39

-0.01

Net Worth

9.83

2.45

0.4

0

Minority Interest

Debt

2.5

1.08

0.21

0.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.33

3.53

0.61

0.04

Fixed Assets

0.71

0.2

0.23

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.06

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

7.35

2.45

-0.15

-0.04

Inventories

2.98

0.6

0.22

0.14

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.18

0.1

0.1

0.01

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.3

4.18

0.45

0.16

Sundry Creditors

-0.13

-0.67

-0.17

-0.29

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.98

-1.76

-0.75

-0.06

Cash

4.14

0.86

0.52

0.05

Total Assets

12.32

3.52

0.6

0.03

