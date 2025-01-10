Macobs Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.2
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.63
2.44
0.39
-0.01
Net Worth
9.83
2.45
0.4
0
Minority Interest
Debt
2.5
1.08
0.21
0.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.33
3.53
0.61
0.04
Fixed Assets
0.71
0.2
0.23
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.06
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
7.35
2.45
-0.15
-0.04
Inventories
2.98
0.6
0.22
0.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.18
0.1
0.1
0.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.3
4.18
0.45
0.16
Sundry Creditors
-0.13
-0.67
-0.17
-0.29
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.98
-1.76
-0.75
-0.06
Cash
4.14
0.86
0.52
0.05
Total Assets
12.32
3.52
0.6
0.03
