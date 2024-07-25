Macobs Technologies Ltd Summary

Macobs Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name Macobs Technologies Private Limited dated October 14, 2019 in Rajasthan. Subsequently, the name was changed to Macobs Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 07, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan.The Company operates within the male grooming industry, specializing in the niche area of below-the-belt grooming, and conducts its business exclusively through e-commerce channels such as website https://menhood.in/, without maintaining physical stores or a traditional retail footprint. The website offers a curated selection of trimmers, skincare, and various grooming essentials. Operating within the legal framework, menhood.in provides a seamless online shopping experience for customers seeking quality products tailored to male grooming needs.Operating exclusively online allows the Company for broader market reach, reduced overhead costs, and flexibility in scaling up operations. Collaborating with influencer, health experts, and other brands can enhance visibility and credibility. A strong focus on customer needs and preferences, coupled with active engagement and feedback mechanisms. Efforts to educate and change societal perceptions on male grooming help in building brand authority and trust.Company has developed a diverse range of products catering to various aspects of male grooming. This includes specialized trimmers designed for sensitive areas, hygiene products that are formulated for the unique requirements of male skin, and a range of self-care items that go beyond traditional grooming.The Company propose IPO of 25,95,200 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.