|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Macobs Technologies Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Oct 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|Meeting of Board of Directors of Macobs Technologies Limited will be held on Monday, 14th October, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. Macobs Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of Board meeting held on October 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|1. To Consider and Adopt Board Report and Annual Report for the Year Ended 31st March, 20242. Recommendation of Appointment of Auditor of M/s NGMKS & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 024492N) As the Statutory Auditors of the Company3. To fix date, time and venue for 5th Annual General Meeting and approve notice.4. Appointment of Scrutinizer for Conducting 5TH AGM5. To consider and approve appointment of Ms. Priya Goel (DIN: 07053397) as Independent Director of the company.6. To consider and approve appointment of Mr. Sunil Kumar Rana (DIN: 08747109) as Independent Director of the company.7. Any other agenda, with the permission of Chairman of the meeting. Macobs Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.