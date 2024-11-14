iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Macobs Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

168.35
(4.83%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:28 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Macobs Technologies Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Meeting of Board of Directors of Macobs Technologies Limited will be held on Monday, 14th October, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. Macobs Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of Board meeting held on October 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
1. To Consider and Adopt Board Report and Annual Report for the Year Ended 31st March, 20242. Recommendation of Appointment of Auditor of M/s NGMKS & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 024492N) As the Statutory Auditors of the Company3. To fix date, time and venue for 5th Annual General Meeting and approve notice.4. Appointment of Scrutinizer for Conducting 5TH AGM5. To consider and approve appointment of Ms. Priya Goel (DIN: 07053397) as Independent Director of the company.6. To consider and approve appointment of Mr. Sunil Kumar Rana (DIN: 08747109) as Independent Director of the company.7. Any other agenda, with the permission of Chairman of the meeting. Macobs Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)

Macobs Technologies Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Macobs Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.