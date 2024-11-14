1. To Consider and Adopt Board Report and Annual Report for the Year Ended 31st March, 20242. Recommendation of Appointment of Auditor of M/s NGMKS & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 024492N) As the Statutory Auditors of the Company3. To fix date, time and venue for 5th Annual General Meeting and approve notice.4. Appointment of Scrutinizer for Conducting 5TH AGM5. To consider and approve appointment of Ms. Priya Goel (DIN: 07053397) as Independent Director of the company.6. To consider and approve appointment of Mr. Sunil Kumar Rana (DIN: 08747109) as Independent Director of the company.7. Any other agenda, with the permission of Chairman of the meeting. Macobs Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)