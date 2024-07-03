iifl-logo-icon 1
Digidrive Distributors Ltd Share Price

45.65
(-0.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46
  • Day's High48.58
  • 52 Wk High108.7
  • Prev. Close46.02
  • Day's Low45.03
  • 52 Wk Low 30.85
  • Turnover (lac)48.27
  • P/E32.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value58.5
  • EPS1.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)176.04
  • Div. Yield0
Digidrive Distributors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

46

Prev. Close

46.02

Turnover(Lac.)

48.27

Day's High

48.58

Day's Low

45.03

52 Week's High

108.7

52 Week's Low

30.85

Book Value

58.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

176.04

P/E

32.78

EPS

1.4

Divi. Yield

0

Digidrive Distributors Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Digidrive Distributors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Digidrive Distributors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.83%

Non-Promoter- 4.77%

Institutions: 4.77%

Non-Institutions: 36.15%

Custodian: 0.24%

Share Price

Digidrive Distributors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

38.56

38.56

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

186.19

95.75

Net Worth

224.75

134.31

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

47.63

42.93

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

47.63

42.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

7.39

7.43

Digidrive Distributors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Digidrive Distributors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Digidrive Distributors Ltd

Summary

Digidrive Distributors Limited was incorporated on 15 March 2022. The Company is a specialised master distributor for retailing goods on all digital marketplaces. Amongst all the products that Company aims to sell through the online marketplace, Carvaan, supplied by Saregama India Limited, is one of the key products in its bouquet. The Companys business operations is mainly E-commerce marketplace.The Companys marketplace provides customizable online storefront solutions on a scalable platform, including mobile applications, digital product catalogue, content management, promotions handling, access to payment gateways as well as fulfilment services. The marketplace enables merchants to access customers across multiple sales channels and provides cost-effective marketing and distribution solutions. The Companys e-retail operations provide it with access to customers, market analytics and other synergistic operating efficiencies and offerings and an additional sales channel for marketplace merchants.Further, through the subsidiary Open Media Network Private Limited, the Company published the own weekly current affairs and feature magazine OPEN. Further, the Company is part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is a large conglomerate having interests in, amongst others, power and natural resources, carbon black, retail and FMCG, media and entertainment, infrastructure, information technology, education and sports. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group includes entities
Company FAQs

What is the Digidrive Distributors Ltd share price today?

The Digidrive Distributors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹45.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Digidrive Distributors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Digidrive Distributors Ltd is ₹176.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Digidrive Distributors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Digidrive Distributors Ltd is 32.78 and 0.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Digidrive Distributors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Digidrive Distributors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Digidrive Distributors Ltd is ₹30.85 and ₹108.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Digidrive Distributors Ltd?

Digidrive Distributors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -53.23%, 6 Month at 26.74%, 3 Month at -1.71% and 1 Month at 9.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Digidrive Distributors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Digidrive Distributors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.83 %
Institutions - 4.77 %
Public - 36.16 %

