Summary

Digidrive Distributors Limited was incorporated on 15 March 2022. The Company is a specialised master distributor for retailing goods on all digital marketplaces. Amongst all the products that Company aims to sell through the online marketplace, Carvaan, supplied by Saregama India Limited, is one of the key products in its bouquet. The Companys business operations is mainly E-commerce marketplace.The Companys marketplace provides customizable online storefront solutions on a scalable platform, including mobile applications, digital product catalogue, content management, promotions handling, access to payment gateways as well as fulfilment services. The marketplace enables merchants to access customers across multiple sales channels and provides cost-effective marketing and distribution solutions. The Companys e-retail operations provide it with access to customers, market analytics and other synergistic operating efficiencies and offerings and an additional sales channel for marketplace merchants.Further, through the subsidiary Open Media Network Private Limited, the Company published the own weekly current affairs and feature magazine OPEN. Further, the Company is part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is a large conglomerate having interests in, amongst others, power and natural resources, carbon black, retail and FMCG, media and entertainment, infrastructure, information technology, education and sports. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group includes entities

