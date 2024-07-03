Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹46
Prev. Close₹46.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹48.27
Day's High₹48.58
Day's Low₹45.03
52 Week's High₹108.7
52 Week's Low₹30.85
Book Value₹58.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)176.04
P/E32.78
EPS1.4
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
38.56
38.56
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
186.19
95.75
Net Worth
224.75
134.31
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
47.63
42.93
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
47.63
42.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
7.39
7.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Digidrive Distributors Ltd
Summary
Digidrive Distributors Limited was incorporated on 15 March 2022. The Company is a specialised master distributor for retailing goods on all digital marketplaces. Amongst all the products that Company aims to sell through the online marketplace, Carvaan, supplied by Saregama India Limited, is one of the key products in its bouquet. The Companys business operations is mainly E-commerce marketplace.The Companys marketplace provides customizable online storefront solutions on a scalable platform, including mobile applications, digital product catalogue, content management, promotions handling, access to payment gateways as well as fulfilment services. The marketplace enables merchants to access customers across multiple sales channels and provides cost-effective marketing and distribution solutions. The Companys e-retail operations provide it with access to customers, market analytics and other synergistic operating efficiencies and offerings and an additional sales channel for marketplace merchants.Further, through the subsidiary Open Media Network Private Limited, the Company published the own weekly current affairs and feature magazine OPEN. Further, the Company is part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is a large conglomerate having interests in, amongst others, power and natural resources, carbon black, retail and FMCG, media and entertainment, infrastructure, information technology, education and sports. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group includes entities
Read More
The Digidrive Distributors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹45.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Digidrive Distributors Ltd is ₹176.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Digidrive Distributors Ltd is 32.78 and 0.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Digidrive Distributors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Digidrive Distributors Ltd is ₹30.85 and ₹108.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Digidrive Distributors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -53.23%, 6 Month at 26.74%, 3 Month at -1.71% and 1 Month at 9.96%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.