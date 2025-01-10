iifl-logo-icon 1
Digidrive Distributors Ltd Balance Sheet

41.21
(-4.45%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

38.56

38.56

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

186.19

95.75

Net Worth

224.75

134.31

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

18.75

7.49

Total Liabilities

243.5

141.8

Fixed Assets

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

220.94

122.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.15

0

Networking Capital

7.68

14.74

Inventories

4.32

4.16

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.28

2.25

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.72

8.33

Sundry Creditors

-3.09

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.55

0

Cash

14.72

5

Total Assets

243.49

141.8

