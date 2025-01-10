Digidrive Distributors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
38.56
38.56
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
186.19
95.75
Net Worth
224.75
134.31
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.75
7.49
Total Liabilities
243.5
141.8
Fixed Assets
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
220.94
122.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.15
0
Networking Capital
7.68
14.74
Inventories
4.32
4.16
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.28
2.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.72
8.33
Sundry Creditors
-3.09
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.55
0
Cash
14.72
5
Total Assets
243.49
141.8
