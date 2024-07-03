iifl-logo-icon 1
Digidrive Distributors Ltd Quarterly Results

44.44
(-2.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

11.09

13.86

10.62

13.21

13.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.09

13.86

10.62

13.21

13.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.27

0.4

7.22

0.14

0

Total Income

11.36

14.26

17.84

13.35

13.25

Total Expenditure

10.91

12.53

12.14

13.17

13.64

PBIDT

0.45

1.73

5.7

0.18

-0.39

Interest

0.03

0

0

0.01

0.01

PBDT

0.42

1.73

5.7

0.17

-0.4

Depreciation

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.04

0.22

1.77

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.03

0.05

-0.15

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.25

1.36

3.98

0.07

-0.49

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.25

1.36

3.98

0.07

-0.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.25

1.36

3.98

0.07

-0.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.06

0.35

1.03

0.02

-0.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

38.56

38.56

38.56

38.56

38.56

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.05

12.48

53.67

1.36

-2.94

PBDTM(%)

3.78

12.48

53.67

1.28

-3.01

PATM(%)

2.25

9.81

37.47

0.52

-3.69

