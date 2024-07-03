Digidrive Distributors Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
11.09
13.86
10.62
13.21
13.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.09
13.86
10.62
13.21
13.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.27
0.4
7.22
0.14
0
Total Income
11.36
14.26
17.84
13.35
13.25
Total Expenditure
10.91
12.53
12.14
13.17
13.64
PBIDT
0.45
1.73
5.7
0.18
-0.39
Interest
0.03
0
0
0.01
0.01
PBDT
0.42
1.73
5.7
0.17
-0.4
Depreciation
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.04
0.22
1.77
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.03
0.05
-0.15
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.25
1.36
3.98
0.07
-0.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.25
1.36
3.98
0.07
-0.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.25
1.36
3.98
0.07
-0.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.06
0.35
1.03
0.02
-0.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
38.56
38.56
38.56
38.56
38.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.05
12.48
53.67
1.36
-2.94
PBDTM(%)
3.78
12.48
53.67
1.28
-3.01
PATM(%)
2.25
9.81
37.47
0.52
-3.69
