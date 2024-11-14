iifl-logo-icon 1
Digidrive Distributors Ltd Board Meeting

40.27
(-4.05%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Digidrive Dist. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Digidrive Distributors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Digidrive Distributors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Results for June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
Digidrive Distributors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To record the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 4th quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. Financial Results for March 31, 2024 Considered, approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 4th quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Digidrive Distributors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We write to inform you that as per Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 13, 2024. Board Meeting Outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

