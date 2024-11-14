Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Digidrive Distributors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Digidrive Distributors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Results for June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Digidrive Distributors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To record the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 4th quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. Financial Results for March 31, 2024 Considered, approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 4th quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024