SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹1,817.3
Prev. Close₹1,790.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,189.1
Day's High₹1,845.55
Day's Low₹1,774.85
52 Week's High₹2,001
52 Week's Low₹1,231.65
Book Value₹69.29
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19,386.72
P/E318.12
EPS5.63
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.42
10.42
1.8
1.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
305.09
248.19
200.4
177.54
Net Worth
315.51
258.61
202.2
179.44
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,392.82
1,064.59
483.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,392.82
1,064.59
483.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
23.56
24.07
36.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
GAURAV BHATNAGAR
Managing Director
ANKUSH NIJHAWAN
Director
UDAI DHAWAN
Additional Director
Shantanu Rastogi
Summary
TBO Tek Limited was incorporated as Tek Travels Private Limited on November 6, 2006, at New Delhi. The Company name changed to TBO Tek Private Limited on October 22, 2021. Thereafter, it got converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company changed to TBO Tek Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 3, 2021 by RoC.The Company is one of the leading global travel distribution platforms. The Company simplify business of travel for Suppliers and Buyers such as hotels, airlines, car rentals, transfers, cruises, insurance, rail and others and buyers that includes, retail buyers such as travel agencies and independent travel advisors and enterprise buyers including, tour operators, travel management companies, online travel companies, super-apps and loyalty apps through two-sided technology platform that enables Suppliers and Buyers to transact seamlessly with each other. The Company classify Buyers into two broad categories Retail Buyers are typically small businesses such as travel agencies or travel advisors operating independently. They use retail selling platform to search, book and pay for global travel supply. On the other hand, Enterprise Buyers comprise of large travel businesses such as tour operators, travel management companies and online travel agencies, as well as digital native businesses such as ecommerce portals and super apps. Enterprise buyers usually use XML or JSON APIs to transact through their platform.The Company operate a unifi
The TBO Tek Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1785.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TBO Tek Ltd is ₹19386.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TBO Tek Ltd is 318.12 and 25.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TBO Tek Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TBO Tek Ltd is ₹1231.65 and ₹2001 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TBO Tek Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 27.32%, 6 Month at -0.55%, 3 Month at 0.13% and 1 Month at 17.18%.
