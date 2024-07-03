iifl-logo-icon 1
TBO Tek Ltd Share Price

1,785.35
(-0.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:24:54 PM

  • Open1,817.3
  • Day's High1,845.55
  • 52 Wk High2,001
  • Prev. Close1,790.45
  • Day's Low1,774.85
  • 52 Wk Low 1,231.65
  • Turnover (lac)2,189.1
  • P/E318.12
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value69.29
  • EPS5.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19,386.72
  • Div. Yield0
TBO Tek Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

1,817.3

Prev. Close

1,790.45

Turnover(Lac.)

2,189.1

Day's High

1,845.55

Day's Low

1,774.85

52 Week's High

2,001

52 Week's Low

1,231.65

Book Value

69.29

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19,386.72

P/E

318.12

EPS

5.63

Divi. Yield

0

TBO Tek Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

TBO Tek Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TBO Tek Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.40%

Non-Promoter- 49.65%

Institutions: 49.65%

Non-Institutions: 3.71%

Custodian: 2.21%

Share Price

TBO Tek Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.42

10.42

1.8

1.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

305.09

248.19

200.4

177.54

Net Worth

315.51

258.61

202.2

179.44

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,392.82

1,064.59

483.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,392.82

1,064.59

483.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

23.56

24.07

36.51

TBO Tek Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TBO Tek Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

GAURAV BHATNAGAR

Managing Director

ANKUSH NIJHAWAN

Director

UDAI DHAWAN

Additional Director

Shantanu Rastogi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TBO Tek Ltd

Summary

TBO Tek Limited was incorporated as Tek Travels Private Limited on November 6, 2006, at New Delhi. The Company name changed to TBO Tek Private Limited on October 22, 2021. Thereafter, it got converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company changed to TBO Tek Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 3, 2021 by RoC.The Company is one of the leading global travel distribution platforms. The Company simplify business of travel for Suppliers and Buyers such as hotels, airlines, car rentals, transfers, cruises, insurance, rail and others and buyers that includes, retail buyers such as travel agencies and independent travel advisors and enterprise buyers including, tour operators, travel management companies, online travel companies, super-apps and loyalty apps through two-sided technology platform that enables Suppliers and Buyers to transact seamlessly with each other. The Company classify Buyers into two broad categories Retail Buyers are typically small businesses such as travel agencies or travel advisors operating independently. They use retail selling platform to search, book and pay for global travel supply. On the other hand, Enterprise Buyers comprise of large travel businesses such as tour operators, travel management companies and online travel agencies, as well as digital native businesses such as ecommerce portals and super apps. Enterprise buyers usually use XML or JSON APIs to transact through their platform.The Company operate a unifi
Company FAQs

What is the TBO Tek Ltd share price today?

The TBO Tek Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1785.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of TBO Tek Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TBO Tek Ltd is ₹19386.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TBO Tek Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TBO Tek Ltd is 318.12 and 25.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TBO Tek Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TBO Tek Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TBO Tek Ltd is ₹1231.65 and ₹2001 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TBO Tek Ltd?

TBO Tek Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 27.32%, 6 Month at -0.55%, 3 Month at 0.13% and 1 Month at 17.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TBO Tek Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TBO Tek Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.41 %
Institutions - 49.66 %
Public - 3.72 %

