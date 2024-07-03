Summary

TBO Tek Limited was incorporated as Tek Travels Private Limited on November 6, 2006, at New Delhi. The Company name changed to TBO Tek Private Limited on October 22, 2021. Thereafter, it got converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company changed to TBO Tek Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 3, 2021 by RoC.The Company is one of the leading global travel distribution platforms. The Company simplify business of travel for Suppliers and Buyers such as hotels, airlines, car rentals, transfers, cruises, insurance, rail and others and buyers that includes, retail buyers such as travel agencies and independent travel advisors and enterprise buyers including, tour operators, travel management companies, online travel companies, super-apps and loyalty apps through two-sided technology platform that enables Suppliers and Buyers to transact seamlessly with each other. The Company classify Buyers into two broad categories Retail Buyers are typically small businesses such as travel agencies or travel advisors operating independently. They use retail selling platform to search, book and pay for global travel supply. On the other hand, Enterprise Buyers comprise of large travel businesses such as tour operators, travel management companies and online travel agencies, as well as digital native businesses such as ecommerce portals and super apps. Enterprise buyers usually use XML or JSON APIs to transact through their platform.The Company operate a unifi

