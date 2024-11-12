TBO TEK Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024. For the above purpose and as per the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from Wednesday May 15 2024 to Saturday June 1 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly take the above information on record. Please see attached the financial results (standalone & consolidated) In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please see enclosed following for the financial year ended March 31, 2024: Audited consolidated financial results; Audited standalone financial results; Auditors reports on the aforesaid financial results; Declaration from Chief Financial Officer on Auditors Reports with unmodified opinion pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016. The above financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and based on its recommendation, approved by the Board of Directors, in their respective meetings held today i.e., May 30, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 04:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 07:15 p.m. (IST). Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)