TBO Tek Ltd Balance Sheet

1,645.15
(-5.52%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:44:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.42

10.42

1.8

1.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

305.09

248.19

200.4

177.54

Net Worth

315.51

258.61

202.2

179.44

Minority Interest

Debt

72.75

62.36

2.69

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

15.81

14.14

0

0

Total Liabilities

404.07

335.11

204.89

179.44

Fixed Assets

82.25

72.13

78.71

21.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

17.62

16.32

16.26

16.24

Deferred Tax Asset Net

29.49

25.99

6.9

3.73

Networking Capital

-80.96

-56.68

-164.91

-94.22

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

350.35

309.69

205.13

47.67

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

118.32

122.78

80.63

74.26

Sundry Creditors

-379.9

-301.03

-238.41

-69.09

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-169.73

-188.12

-212.26

-147.06

Cash

355.68

277.33

267.94

232.44

Total Assets

404.08

335.09

204.9

179.43

