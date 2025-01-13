TBO Tek Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.42
10.42
1.8
1.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
305.09
248.19
200.4
177.54
Net Worth
315.51
258.61
202.2
179.44
Minority Interest
Debt
72.75
62.36
2.69
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.81
14.14
0
0
Total Liabilities
404.07
335.11
204.89
179.44
Fixed Assets
82.25
72.13
78.71
21.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.62
16.32
16.26
16.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
29.49
25.99
6.9
3.73
Networking Capital
-80.96
-56.68
-164.91
-94.22
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
350.35
309.69
205.13
47.67
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
118.32
122.78
80.63
74.26
Sundry Creditors
-379.9
-301.03
-238.41
-69.09
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-169.73
-188.12
-212.26
-147.06
Cash
355.68
277.33
267.94
232.44
Total Assets
404.08
335.09
204.9
179.43
